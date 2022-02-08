ABOVE: New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson looks to pass during a home game against South Fayette on Tuesday night. BELOW: Michael Wells shoots a free throw for the Red Hurricane against the Lions. New Castle won the game, 65-49.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Graham dribbles against a South Fayette defender.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle’s Isaiah Boice goes in for a layup during a home game against South Fayette.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a free throw during a home game against South Fayette.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells spins to the basket during a home game against South Fayette.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
'Canes capture section championship; eye next championship
The New Castle High boys basketball team made it official Tuesday night.
The Red Hurricane pulled away for a 65-49 victory against South Fayette to claim the WPIAL Section 2-5A championship at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. However, it isn’t the championship New Castle coach Ralph Blundo wants.
“We’re proud to be section champions, but we really want to be undefeated state champs,” Blundo said. “We’re going to take care of business on Friday.”
The ‘Canes (9-0 section, 17-1 overall) travel to Chartiers Valley (5-4, 7-13) to close out section play.
Senior Michael Wells paced New Castle with 25 points, while Jonathan Anderson chipped in a career-high 21.
“It’s really just one of the milestones we want to hit,” Wells said on becoming section champions. “It’s really one of the three championships we’re trying to get this year. He’s (Anderson) really making it a lot easier for the team in general. He and Mike (Graham) are becoming more scorers even when (Isaiah Boice) is off. I’m proud of them for that and they’re just really out there helping and trying their hardest.
“I think we just did a good job digging in and we’ll have to do that again on Friday.”
The home victory propels the ‘Canes winning streak to 14 straight. New Castle ended South Fayette’s winning streak at six, which started after a Jan. 14 loss to the ‘Canes.
Story continues below video
“I just think that South Fayette, a lot like New Castle, is just messy early on because they have so many football guys like we have football guys,” Blundo said. “They don’t really round up and shake it until the second half of the season as we don’t. It’s just really hard to compare. The second half of section is so difficult. There’s so much film you could study and see what’s going to help you be more effective against the team you’re playing.”
South Fayette (5-3, 11-7) trailed New Castle the entirety of the game. New Castle led 39-23 at the half.
“We knew this would be a really good game,” Blundo said. “I thought we played really well in the first quarter offensively and then just kind of gave up too many. We gave up sixteen in the first quarter. I think that start was really important.”
The Lions outscored New Castle 14-8 in the third quarter, but still trailed by 10 points.
“I thought some things going into halftime weren’t really good,” Blundo said. “Then I thought some body language and our focus wasn’t very good coming out. Bottom line is this. If they want to do what they want to do, and they know this, and that’s win at a high level, it only takes two minutes of that. We’ll fix it.”
A slew of foul trouble in the fourth quarter kept South Fayette within striking distance, down 10 points.
“Honestly, I don’t want to blame it on the refs but I feel like I can put myself in better positions,” said Wells, who also had four fouls. “Even though I thought I was in a good position all night tonight just with my hands, keeping them straight up, and they just went into my body. I don’t think those will be fouls down the road, but I’ll just keep playing the smart basketball that I play.”
South Fayette cut its deficit to eight at 56-48 with 3:05 left in the game before New Castle pulled away for the win.
