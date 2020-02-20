'Canes can 14 treys in playoff-opening win over Mount Pleasant

New Castle’s Sheldon Cox hits one of his nine 3-pointers during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game against Mount Pleasant at North Allegheny High School.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo gives direction to his team during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game against Mount Pleasant at North Allegheny High School.
New Castle’s Donny Cade controls the ball after coming up with a steal on defense during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game against Mount Pleasant at North Allegheny High School.
New Castle’s Michael Wells spins his way to the basket during a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game against Mount Pleasant at North Allegheny High School.
WEXFORD — The New Castle High basketball team’s quest for a four-peat got off to a strong start Wednesday night.
The Red Hurricane raced past Mount Pleasant, 64-47, in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game at North Allegheny High.
“We didn’t play great. That’s a credit to Mount Pleasant — I thought they played hard. It was a tough matchup for them and they did some things to make it tough for us as well,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I think we knocked some of the rust off, hopefully. This is probably a typical performance for us in the first round of playoff games all 10 of my years here. We probably looked a lot like this.”
It’s doubtful that New Castle (16-7) looked similar based off the team’s long distance shooting, though. The ‘Canes (16-7) canned 14 3-pointers against the Vikings (12-11). Junior Sheldon Cox tied a program single-game record with nine treys. It’s the second time he’s accomplished that feat this season.
“It’s a good feeling. I wasn’t even paying attention. I was just shooting the ball,” he said. “It was great to get the win.”
Mount Pleasant opened the game with a 2-3 zone and it took a few minutes for New Castle to adjust. Once it did, long-distance shooting became contagious. Michael Wells hit two treys and Cox added another in the first quarter as the team pulled away for a 16-8 lead. Donny Cade and Wells connected for treys in the second quarter as the team built a 27-17 advantage.
“We like when teams play zones because we like to shoot the ball a lot. We’re a pretty good 3-point shooting team,” Cox said. “We knew it was going to be hard to get buckets around the hoop and they weren’t really guarding the perimeter.”
Cox made the Vikings pay in the second half. He swished four more 3-pointers in the third and four more in the fourth en route to a game-high 29 points.
“He tied the program record and that’s awesome. He passed up a couple late because of time and score at that point,” Blundo said. “He got hot and I think that’s the thing about our team. When some guys aren’t hitting, we have others who can. Against that zone, you’re going to have to make some shots. Michael Wells made a few, too.”
Wells was a force as well. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and was involved on both ends of the floor. Cade finished with seven points off the bench.
“Michael rebounded the ball for us when we needed him to,” Blundo said. “I didn’t think we rebounded the ball well in the first half and I think that’s the reason why the game was closer than we had hoped.”
Now, the ‘Canes turn their attention to Knoch (19-3), which had a first-round bye. They take on the Knights in Saturday’s quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. at North Allegheny.
“They are a great shooting team,” Cox said. “We’ll have to close out and play good defense.”
