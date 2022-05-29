SHIPPENSBURG — Shenango's Emma Callahan and New Castle's Maria Owens didn't just win PIAA track and field gold medals on Saturday.
They did so in record fashion.
Callahan, the top seed by a wide margin in the Class 2A girls shot put, threw 50-10.75 to win the event and tie the state record. The state record mark is now shared by Callahan and Center's Allyn Laughlin, who originally set the mark in 2006.
Callahan, bound for the University of Iowa, won a silver medal Friday morning in the discus.
Owens, meanwhile, wrapped up her impressive career at New Castle with a state championship in the Class 3A long jump. Owens won the event with a leap of 18-10.25, distancing herself by an inch from State College's Shannon Mullin.
In the process, Owens broke the school long jump record. Earlier in the day, Owens picked up a fourth-place medal in the high jump. On Friday, she was 17th in the triple jump.
For more on the PIAA track and field championship meet, see Page B1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.