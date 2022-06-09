After earning a state championship and tying a state meet record, Shenango’s Emma Callahan continues to rack up postseason accomplishments.
Callahan was named Saturday to the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association all-state team, earning first team honors in the shot put.
Callahan won the Class 2A event at last weekend’s state championship meet at Shippensburg University with a throw of 50-10 3/4, which tied the state record.
Callahan tied the state mark on her second throw. A University of Iowa recruit, the senior took second in the discus held the day prior.
New Castle’s Maria Owens and Shenango’s Will Patton also earned all-state honors.
Owens, the first girl state champion in Ne-Ca-Hi history, was named to the second team in the long jump after winning the Class 3A event in Shippensburg.
Owens, who owns three WPIAL individual championships, also earned a fourth-place medal in the high jump and also competed in the triple jump. The senior is bound for New Jersey Institute of Technology to continue her athletic career.
Patton was named to the third team in the discus. He took second in the Class 2A competition with a throw of 164-04.
He was also ninth in the shot put at Shippensburg. Patton is set to be a football walk-on at Penn State University as a long snapper.
Patton won the WPIAL discus championship in a district record-breaking performance.
