Emma Callahan is the owner of school and district records, medals from various meets and will continue her career at the University of Iowa.
The only thing missing? A state gold medal.
The Shenango star has a chance to add that final line to her resume at Friday and Saturday’s PIAA championship meet at Shippensburg University.
“I am hoping to, if everything goes as planned, hopefully end up winning and I’d like to get the state record as well,” Callahan said about the shot put, adding it’s been her goal since throwing at the state meet as a freshman.
She and the other Shenango throwers have prepared recently for inclement weather by throwing from a wet circle in practice.
Callahan is the top seed in the Class 2A shot put and the returning silver medalist. She was fifth as a freshman. At last week’s WPIAL championship meet, she won the event by more than 11 feet and set a meet record. Callahan also won the WPIAL discus title and is the second seed in that event.
“I’m hoping to just go and (set a personal record) in the disc,” she said. “I would like to win. It would be really amazing to bring home two gold medals. There are so many good competitors this year, if I came away with a PR no matter where I place, I’d be happy.”
Callahan throws the discus on Friday morning and the shot put Saturday morning.
In all, 26 Lawrence County individuals and four relay teams will compete in the two-day championship meet. While Callahan is the county’s only No. 1 seed, Wilmington’s Lindsey Martineau and Laurel’s Tori Atkins are No. 2 seeds in the girls competition.
Shenango thrower Will Patton, who broke the district record in the discus and also won the shot put at the WPIAL meet, is the second seed in the former event.
Martineau was third in last year’s 300 hurdles and ran a leg on a bronze medal relay team. This year, she’s the second seed in the 100 high hurdles and ninth in the 300s. She’ll run both in preliminary rounds on Friday with the best advancing to the finals on Saturday.
Atkins will also have to qualify in Friday’s preliminary round in the 200 and 400 meters where she’s ranked sixth and second, respectively. A freshman, she re-set her school record in the 400 meters at the WPIAL championship meet on her way to two individual gold medals.
“I just want to place as best I can,” Atkins said. “I don’t want to put too many expectations on myself.”
Other top-eight medal threats among the girls contingent include Mohawk’s Natalie Lape in the 800 and 1600 meters, Neshannock’s Addi Watts in the javelin and New Castle’s Maria Owens. Owens, in the Class 3A field, will compete in the high, long and triple jumps. She’s the two-time defending WPIAL long jump champion and earned a third-place state medal in the event last year.
On the boys side, Wilmington pole vaulters Solomon Glavach and Willum Sheffler are seeded sixth, while Laurel’s Brady Cooper and Shenango’s Brandon Stuck are seeded eighth and ninth, respectively, in the discus.
Others competing this weekend include Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay (100, 200 dashes), Aaralyn Nogay (triple jump) and Ava Koski (high jump); Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon (high jump); Laurel’s Maddy Harding (pole vault) and Johna Hill (javelin) and Shenango’s Rachel Callahan (pole vault, discus) and Maria Bryant (shot put).
Mohawk will run a 1600 relay team consisting of Lillian McClain, Ellie Whippo, Lape and Jordan Radzyminski with Evelyn McClain as an alternate.
For the boys, competitors include Mohawk’s Nick Farmer (110 hurdles); Shenango’s Tyler Morosky (300 hurdles), Colton Ferrucci (shot put) and Stuck (shot put); Laurel’s Kurt Lambright (300 hurdles) and Michael Pasquarello (long jump); Ellwood City’s Joel Brooks (pole vault) and Union’s Antonio Faraone (shot put).
Shenango will run teams in each relay. They include the 3200 relay (Dalton Peters, Thomas Presnar, Connor Jeffcoat and Anthony Mancino), the 400 relay (David McClean, Hayden Morgan, Justin Stephenson and Morosky) and the 1600 relay (Presnar, Morosky, Peters and Brody McQuiston).
