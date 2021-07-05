Emma Callahan

Milestone Images Shenango's Emma Callahan throws the shot put during Wednesday's WPIAL championship meet.

 Milestone Images

Shenango High’s Emma Callahan turned in a strong effort at the Nike Nationals.

The event was held in Eugene, Oregon, home of the University of Oregon.

Callahan, who will be a senior this fall, placed 12th in the shot put with a throw of 43-93/4. The winning effort was 50-71/2.

The Nike Nationals is a high school national championship event for America’s top high school track and field athletes.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.