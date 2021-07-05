Shenango High’s Emma Callahan turned in a strong effort at the Nike Nationals.
The event was held in Eugene, Oregon, home of the University of Oregon.
Callahan, who will be a senior this fall, placed 12th in the shot put with a throw of 43-93/4. The winning effort was 50-71/2.
The Nike Nationals is a high school national championship event for America’s top high school track and field athletes.
