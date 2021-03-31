Callahan claims bronze at national meet

Shenango High junior Emma Callahan stood tall nationally at a meet in Virginia.
Callahan won a bronze medal in Virginia Beach at the Adidas Indoor National Track and Field Championships. She launched a toss of 47 feet to win third place in the event.
“I watched the throw,” said Chris Vecenie, who coaches the boys and girls Shenango indoor track teams. “It was a very limited entry field because of the pandemic restrictions. Her dad (Matt) was able to take her down and coach her up. It looked very similar to her other throws. She had multiple throws above 46 feet. When they went into the finals, she went into another gear to hit 47 feet. It was difficult to gauge how far it was because they weren’t posting distances.
“We’re immensely proud. That’s the highest finisher within the program we’ve ever had at the national stage and she deserves it. She’s worked really hard at honing that skill. We’re really glad to see that hard work pay off for her.”
Callahan is a daughter of Matt and Barb Callahan.
Vecenie, who is the varsity boys track and field coach at Shenango, is optimistic for a strong outdoor season for Callahan.
“The way she attacks the season and the way she maps that out with her lifting regimen, indoor nationals was the peak for that particular cycle. Now we’re in a phase to get even stronger,” Vecenie said.
