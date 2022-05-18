The WPIAL girls shot put record now belongs to Shenango High’s Emma Callahan.
Callahan took gold and broke a district record in the shot put at the WPIAL 2A championship meet Wednesday with a throw of 50-08. She also claimed gold in discus (127-00).
“I’m just really ecstatic that it happened. It’s happening at the right time,” Callahan said on the record. “God be to glory for that. Me and my dad (throws coach Matt Callahan) have been working so hard this season just trying to gauge our peak at the right time. It’s nice to see the 50 foot is coming at the right time.”
In the discus, Callahan said the motto is “last one, best one,” which was her strategy for the last discus throw.
Laurel’s Tori Atkins, a freshman, also won two golds.
Atkins took the 400 in 57.34, breaking her own school record, then came back to win the 200 dash (26.63) on a day where the temperatures hovered in the 50s with on-and-off rain.
“It feels really good,” Atkins said. “I’m really excited. I’m going to keep working hard at practices. Honestly, this temperature is pretty good for me, other than the rain I like it. It was pretty good today. I want to do the best I can with the competition and place pretty well.”
Mohawk’s Natalie Lape grabbed silver in the 1600 with a personal best of 5:14.32. She was also second in the 800 (2:25.16). Lape was seeded first in the events prior to competing.
“I’m happy with it,” Lape said. “I had a lot of competition, obviously, in first place so I’m just happy where I placed.”
Lape commented she enjoyed the weather conditions and said they were cooling with the mist while competing.
Neshannock’s Addi Watts took home silver in the javelin. Watts threw 120-5, just two feet and five inches short of tying for first place.
“This season I beat my personal best, but I was actually feeling better last season at this point,” said Watts, who threw 120-10 last year to claim silver. “I’m definitely pumped I get to throw at states. This sounds silly but I’m a little bummed I got second. I know that I can throw better than that — I have been at practice. Hopefully, I can throw to the best of my ability at states, but ultimately I’m happy with second. I can’t complain.”
Watts said the weather was rough on her throwing.
At the beginning I was throwing my warmup throws and I biffed it three times,” Watts said. “My foot just completely slipped out from underneath me so we were grabbing all the grass chunks and trying to sweep up the water. It definitely adds an element of difficulty, but I heard we’re going to have good weather at states. Hopefully, that helps everybody perform to the best of their ability.”
Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay was third in the 200 (26.52) and fifth in the 100 (13.19), while her younger sister Aaralyn was fourth in the triple jump (34-11.50).
“I’m really happy, it means I’m going to states,” Aaralyn Nogay said. “I think I could’ve improved on my jumps, but it’s OK.”
Rachel Callahan, Emma’s younger sister, earned silver in a three-way pole vault tie with a mark of 9-6. She also took fifth in the discus (105-11) to qualify for the state meet next weekend at Shippensburg University.
“My one goal this year was to make states just because it’s my sister’s senior year,” Emma Callahan said. “I really wanted to go with her and to make it in the event she’s also going in is really exciting.”
Delaney Strugeon was the lone standout for Ellwood City, taking second in the high jump (5-0), while Shenango’s Maria Bryant was fifth in the shot put (34-07.50) and Mohawk’s 1600 team of Lape, Jordan Radzyminski, Lillian McClain and Evelyn McCalin were also fifth (4:17.34).
While the Nogay sisters performed well at Wednesday’s championship meet, they were forced to both miss the Lady Lancers opening game in the Class 2A softball playoffs against Fort Cherry.
“We were hoping just to make it before the game, but it’s running a good amount late,” Aaralyn Nogay said. “It happened last year too when WPIALs was on the same day as our playoff game. Neleh made it there on time for the game. I made it for the last inning. I think our team will be fine.”
Neshannock won the softball game, 11-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.