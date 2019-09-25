California University honors Mohawk grad

Mohawk High graduate Joshua Morrow has been named to California University of Pennsylvania’s inaugural Under 40 Recognition class.
The Under 40 honor identifies those young alumni who are leaders in their field, in their community and in society as a whole.
“This was definitely a surprise,” Morrow said. “I’ve only been out of college since 2013 and I’ve bounced around a lot. This was a wonderful honor.”
Morrow, 27, graduated from Mohawk in 2010 and California University in December 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. While attending Cal, he was a member of the sports management club and also was a supervisor in the athletic office. Morrow worked various sporting events on and off campus. He also volunteered with the Pittsburgh Marathon and completed his internship working numerous positions with the Pittsburgh Passion women’s football team.
After graduation, Morrow worked as the Stadium Operations intern for the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team (San Francisco Giants Double A team). Once his internship ended he acquired a job with IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions at their Pennsylvania State University property. Over that time, Morrow was promoted to an account executive while producing more than $600,000 in total revenue over a five-month period.
In the fall of 2015, Morrow became the assistant equipment manager at the University at Albany, working primarily with the football, men’s lacrosse, women’s basketball and baseball programs. Morrow was in charge of design, ordering, budget tracking, and distribution of equipment and apparel for those programs. During this time, Morrow became certified under the Athletic Equipment Managers Association. In the summer of 2017, Morrow was promoted to the assistant athletic director for Olympic Sports, a position he still holds. One of Morrow’s fondest accomplishments while working this position was being involved with the men’s lacrosse Final Four run during the summer of 2018.
He is a son of Rhonda and Ted Morrow and grandson of Teresa Pezzuolo and the late Henry Pezzuolo, and Jack and Lois Morrow.
“I have to give my parents a lot of credit for letting me get into sports management,” he said. “They didn’t know what it entailed, but they told me to give it a try. I started out at Thiel as a freshman but they didn’t have sports management so I transferred to Cal and it turned out to be a great decision.
“I graduated a semester early and immediately started as an intern with the Richmond Flying Squirrels and haven’t stopped since. Things have worked out very well for me so far.”
