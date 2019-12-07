California University of Pennsylvania senior defensive back and New Castle High graduate Lamont McPhatter II was selected to the D2CCA Super Region One Teams on Friday.
McPhatter repeated as a first-team all-region honoree and received all-region laurels from the organization for a third-straight season.
A consensus First-Team All-American in 2018, McPhatter finished with 58 tackles (32 solo) after making at least five stops in the last six games. He also scored a pair of defensive touchdowns after totaling two interceptions and one fumble recovery as a senior. McPhatter helped anchor a defense that ranked second in the region with 29 turnovers forced, including 17 interceptions.
McPhatter is now eligible for D2CCA All-America consideration by virtue of his first-team all-region selection. The D2CCA teams are nominated and selected by the region's sports information directors.
