California University of Pennsylvania senior defensive back Lamont McPhatter II was tabbed a Don Hansen Football Gazette Second-Team All-American, marking the third time he received All-America status this season.
McPhatter, a 2014 New Castle High graduate, was a repeat honoree as a Football Gazette All-American after being a consensus first-team All-American as a junior. He earned All-America status a combined eight times during his standout career.
In 2019, McPhatter posted 58 tackles (32 solo) and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns while registering two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He scored a defensive touchdown in the initial two weeks of the season before tallying at least five stops in each of the final six games. As a senior, McPhatter helped anchor a defensive unit that led NCAA Division II in rushing defense at 56.5 yards per game, which ranked as the fourth-best among all NCAA divisions (670 teams).
McPhatter was an All-PSAC West First-Team selection in each of last three seasons after playing at Ball State in 2015. As a junior, he led the country in interception return yards and was the consensus Super Region One Defensive Player of the Year, plus the PSAC West Athlete of the Year. McPhatter finished with almost 200 tackles and registered 12 interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries while with the Vulcans.
A two-year team captain, McPhatter is tied for first among active players across all NCAA divisions with six defensive touchdowns (four interceptions, two fumbles). He also sits second among active NCAA Division II players with 329 interception return yards in his career.
McPhatter is currently training in preparation of April’s NFL Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.