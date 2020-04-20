Byron wins second NASCAR virtual race

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, William Byron celebrates after winning the second of the two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Byron won his second consecutive NASCAR virtual race Sunday, April 19, 2020, by holding off Timmy Hill â' the driver who moved him out of the way to win an earlier iRacing event â' in a race finally low on dramatics.