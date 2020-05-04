Byron captures third iRacing virtual victory of NASCAR's series

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the second of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Byron has won NASCARâs iRacing event at virtual Dover International Speedway. It is Byronâs third victory in the last four iRacing events created to provide NASCAR content during the coronavirus pandemic.