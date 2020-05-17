Since live American sports have largely been put on hold for the last two months, ESPN's "Last Dance" documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan has been a welcome return to appointment television for sports-starved fans.
The 10-part, 10-hour documentary series wraps up with episodes nine and 10 on Sunday night, culminating with the Bulls' sixth title in eight years in 1998 and Jordan's second retirement from the league. The series was announced in 2018 and set to premiere this summer after the NBA Finals, but the documentary — which works from more than 500 hours of behind-the-scenes footage — was moved up to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's a by-the-numbers look at the series:
1985 — This is the year Jordan wrapped up his first campaign in the NBA, winning rookie of the year honors and led a mediocre Bulls team to the playoffs. It's also the graduating year Estee Mermelstein Portnoy graduated from Neshannock High School. Portnoy now serves as vice president of JUMP.DC, a division of Live Nation, and oversees the day-to-day business and marketing activities for Jordan. She is one the series' executive producers.
6 — As in 6-for-6. Sure, the 90s Bulls went to six NBA Finals in eight years and won all six in two sets of three.
7 — Dennis Rodman led the NBA in rebounding for seven straight seasons, beginning in 1991-92 through his final season in Chicago in 1997-98. In fact, when Rodman grabbed 1,530 boards in 1991-92 for the Pistons, it was the most rebounds in a season since Wilt Chamberlain on the 1972-72 Knicks.
11 — 11 rings isn't just the name of Phil Jackson's memoir. The innovative coach won six titles with the Bulls then recreated success in two more stints leading the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000s.
27.3 — That's Michael Jordan's lowest scoring average in an NBA Finals when the Seattle SuperSonics "held" him to that number. In fact, it's the only finals Jordan failed to average at least 31 points per game.
41.9 — In a rematch from the year before, Utah led Chicago by three on its home floor in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals with 41.9 seconds left. A Jordan jump shot, steal at the other end of Karl Malone and the famous shot over Byron Russell sealed the Bulls' one-point win and final championship.
