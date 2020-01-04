Butler leaving WPIAL, going independent in football

Butler High’s football team is leaving the WPIAL and will play an independent schedule the next two seasons.
The school, despite playing in Class 6A and having the third-highest enrollment in the WPIAL, has struggled with roster numbers and winning games. In 2019, the team finished 0-10 for a second straight year. The school hasn’t posted a winning season since 1997.
The school’s move to drop from the WPIAL means it will play an independent schedule and will not be eligible for district or state playoffs. The decision now to go independent aligns with the PIAA’s two-year enrollment cycle.
In a letter to the community posted Friday to the school’s website, Superintendent Brian J. White said District 10 has been contacted and will help with scheduling games.
“Some people point to the expansion of classifications in football from four to six as the root of our problem,” White said. “I agree that certainly has not helped our situation, but I believe our issue runs even deeper. My conclusion is that our issue is culture. It sounds simplistic, but the remedy is going to be challenging. The program has been in steady decline for two decades. The culture went from expecting to compete in the playoffs, to expecting a season with more wins than losses, to now a hope of a victory or two in a season.”
White said coach Eric Christy, who is 0-20 as coach, will continue leading the Golden Tornadoes. The school has had seven head coaches in the last 21 years.
“I think it is a mistake to change head coaches,” White said. “We need to establish stability to develop a sound culture.”
