Bucs send Kranick back to minors

DENVER (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, a day after he pitched five perfect innings to win his major league debut.
The Pirates, who are using a six-man rotation, recalled right-hander Cody Ponce from Indianapolis.
Kranick retired all 15 batters he faced Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals before a lengthy rain delay forced him from the mound. The Pirates won 7-2.
Kranick became the first pitcher since 1893 to leave after at least five innings with a perfect game intact in his MLB debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
