TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Buccaneers have acquired offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins and a draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
The Bucs announced the move Saturday, adding the draft choice they will receive from the Steelers is a seventh-round selection in 2021.
The 6-foot-6 Hawkins was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He appeared in five games with Pittsburgh.
The Steelers open the 2019 season at 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they visit the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. The game will be televised on NBC.
Tampa Bay kicks off the season at 4:25 p.m. Sunday when it entertains San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.