Bruno helps baseball teams get back on diamond

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
COVID-19 cost local high school baseball players a chance to compete in the spring for their respective high schools. It also robbed players at lower levels of that same opportunity.
Andy Bruno wasn’t going to let the virus keep those players off the field over the summer. Bruno is the secretary treasurer and official assigner for the Tri-County Baseball League. He runs the summer baseball league.
Bruno, along with his crew led by Rick Gabriel and Dan Barr, were able to get the Tri-County Baseball League back on the diamond. The league was split into three divisions — Pony, Junior High and Colt. The counties of Lawrence, Butler and Mercer represented the leagues.
“This is something we had going in the years past,” Bruno said of the league. “We partnered up with Mercer County and Butler County for the Pony, Colt and junior high summer seasons.
“We talked plenty over the course of time when COVID hit in March, April and May. We put safety standards in place. We had a meeting before we had the clear-cut decision to play. We left it up to each association or high school and said it’s up to them if they were in and wanted to play. From our standpoint, we left it up to them for whoever wanted to play.”
Bruno, who is 44 and a 1995 Shenango High graduate, noted the umpires were the key to the success of the league.
“It was all about safety,” Bruno said. “Umpires not going behind the plate was big.
“The home plate umpire would go behind the pitcher and the base umpire would roam. That was the agreement we made right around May.”
Rick Gabriel, the Tri-County Umpire Association president and WPIAL baseball president of the Lawrence County chapter, helped enforce that role for the umpires.
“It’s impossible to be behind the plate and behind the catcher,” Gabriel said. “If you’re six feet back you’ll catch more foul balls off your body. You’ll look like a dartboard.
“It was something new to do. We met with 50 coaches and we said this is how it’s going to be. This is how it has to be so COVID stays away. They had the guidelines, but we didn’t enforce the guidelines. If you enforce the guidelines, then you’re liable. I told them, this is what you’re going to do.”
The umpires calling balls and strikes would position themselves behind the pitcher depending on which side of the plate the batter was hitting from. Gabriel said the umpire crew increased to a three-person staff for playoff games.
“We did this for the kids,” he said. “Nobody touched baseballs. If the home team was in the field, they had their own baseball. When they came off the field, they took their baseball with them.
“When the other team took the field, they brought their own ball. We said let’s give it a shot. We might get shut down. But let’s give it a shot.”
Gabriel said at the end of the game sportsmanship still prevailed, but not in the form of a postgame handshake.
“We lined them up on the base lines and it was a tip of the cap, saluting the opposition,” Gabriel said. “There was no lineup exchange, you can’t exchange paper. And there was no sharing of equipment.
“Andy deserves a ton of credit for all he did. It was better than we expected. We held our breath each week, but it was a success.”
Dan Barr would oversee the Colt Division, a league comprised of players ages 15 to 18, freshmen through seniors.
“The objective of the league changed a little bit because of the cancellation of the high school season in the spring,” Barr said. “This is really the second full year of the league.
“We ran it last year and we limited it to anyone coming back; graduating seniors weren’t allowed to play. This year, we decided to get rid of birthdays and go with high school class. We amended our rules to let graduating seniors play. That was a main focus of letting these kids that lost their senior season have a chance to play.”
The league played a 14-game schedule, which included playoffs. A total of 15 teams were in the league. Two of those teams were from Lawrence County (Union and Ellwood City). New Castle had a team, but it was unable to maintain status in the league throughout the year.
“We didn’t have any complaints,” Barr said. “Everyone came together and we made it work. Everyone did their part. Given the circumstances, it was really great.”
Union reached the best-of-three Tri-County High School Summer Baseball League championship series, falling in three games to Hermitage-I.
Over 400 players played in the three leagues. There were 11 teams in the Pony Division and eight in the Junior High Division. Games were played all over, from Shenango , Neshannock, Union, Ellwood, Sharpsville, Reynolds, Greenville, Kennedy Catholic, Grove City, Slippery Rock, Hermitage, Lakeview, according to Bruno.
Center Township (Butler) won the best-of-three series Pony championship, 2-0. The Junior High season was not completed. The championship series was set, with Hermitage and Sharpsville squaring off. But, Sharpsville had a parent test positive within their local organization. Sharpsville suspended play and Bruno said the league is official and incomplete.
