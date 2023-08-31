Jordan Brown was a go-to offensive lineman for the Union High football team last year, but now he has twice the responsibility.
This season, Brown is starting on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Brown helped the Scotties capture a comeback victory against Mohawk, 40-35, in a nonconference season opener Saturday.
“They were a really tough team. They’re really tough up front,” Brown said. “They were well prepared for us. It took us a little bit to get our rhythm going but once we did it was a hell of a game.”
For his efforts, Brown was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“I think he was able to go both ways, which he didn’t have to do last year, which was very important for us,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of Brown. “It’s another guy, another year, a second year as a starter and another year under his belt.
“He’s able to make a lot of the line calls. He’s able to communicate to the rest of the guys about the defensive fronts we’re seeing. I think that’s very important for our team.”
In the second half of the season-opening game, Mohawk started to feel the pressure of Union’s defensive line after fumbling the ball three times and having two intercepted passes.
“I think we just really got our heads in the game. Once we got in that locker room, coach had a talk with us and we had a talk with ourselves,” Brown said. “We thought we needed; knew we needed to win that game. We came out better prepared with more effort and more heart and did what we had to do.
“On defense, the best thing I did was push into the pocket and try to free up guys because I was getting double-teamed a lot that game. It was just freeing up some guys for our linebackers and even defensive ends to make some plays.”
A son of Melani Booker and Jordan Brown, the senior lineman only started competing on the gridiron during his sophomore year. Now, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound lineman is a leader on both sides of the ball.
“It’s definitely a lot more tiring,” Brown said on playing as an offensive and defensive lineman. “There’s more stuff to think about because you have to remember the offensive plays and you have to remember the schemes for defense.
“It’s a little bit tougher, but I can’t say I hate it. I really enjoy it. I like playing both ways. Offense is still my favorite because I’ve done it longer, I’ve practiced more with it and, obviously, I’ve had more starting time with it as of now.”
Niedbala commented on Brown being a leader on the line.
“Offensively, he’s in more of a comfort zone because he played there last year,” Niedbala said. “I think he has to be the leader of that offensive line and he’s done a good job of that.
“He’s a two-year starter and he’s able to get those guys going. We got some younger guys there. As a whole, he’s very good for that unit.”
Brown helped Union capture its first outright WPIAL title last season and helped in taking PIAA silver as well.
“Teams are not going to see us as the underdogs anymore and they’re not going to take us lightly. I kind of prefer it,” Brown said. “I want teams to come at us with their best so we can beat them at their best because I think that feels better.”
Brown is one of 10 seniors on the Scotties’ roster.
“I wouldn’t pick anyone else to play with, honestly,” Brown said of his fellow seniors. “They’re a great group of kids. I love them and we’re like a family. We’ve already gone through this once and we’re trying to go again and make it even farther than we did last year.”
Brown commented on what’s remained the same on the line and what’s changed with the new team and the new season starting.
“We still do a lot of our outside stuff like using our speed to our advantage. The only real difference is we have new people coming up and learning what they have to do,” Brown said. “For people that are staying the same — me, Robert McCurdy and Jamel (Mitchell) — we’re still holding down the front, teaching the younger guys what they need to do and being leaders.
“They’re getting there. It’s going to take a little bit. For some of these guys, it’s their first year playing, but I think some of them have a lot of potential. They know what they need to do. A lot of them put their heads down, work hard and that’s all we can ask of them.”
Brown said he plans on attending college and wants to major in computer science, but is currently undecided on a school. He said if the opportunity presents itself, he’d like to compete in a sport.
Brown also competes in track and field for Union and is hoping to play basketball this season for the first time since junior high.
