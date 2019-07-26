Cam Brown was one of 27 Penn State freshman to log playing time during the 2016 season that culminated with a Big Ten title and an appearance in the Rose Bowl.
By the end of his inaugural year, the then-true freshman linebacker accumulated two starts and playing time in 12 contests.
Now a senior, Brown has appeared in 37 games throughout his career. He’s grateful to have contributed each year since his arrival at Happy Valley.
“Playing that first year, it got me to where I am today,” Brown said last week at Big Ten Media Days. “I’m in a leadership role right now. The guys have a little bit more respect for me because I’ve been doing it for a little bit.
“On special teams, I did the nitty-gritty work. I did the back-up work sophomore year and junior year.”
This season, Brown and Penn State will parlay those years of experience for veteran leadership in the huddle and on the field when Brown dons a Nittany Lion uniform for the final time.
The Nittany Lion defense has received widespread acclaim this preseason for its returning talent, particularly among Brown’s linebacker unit, which Penn State coach James Franklin pointed to last week during Big Ten Media Days as being one of his team’s strengths.
“I think on defense, it’s defensive end, linebacker and corner,” Franklin said. “I don’t know if I’d necessarily at this point point to one, but we feel good about those three (positions).”
The numbers posted last year by returning players bode well for optimism. But some, such as sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons, are expected to wear a starter label for the first time. As Parsons transitions into the role, Brown will be there to lend his advice and share his experiences.
Parsons led Penn State’s defense with 83 tackles last year despite not starting a single game. He’s garnered preseason attention after landing on watch lists for the Nagurski Trophy and the Bednarik and Butkus awards.
“He’s matured a lot, a tremendous amount, honestly,” Brown said of Parsons. “He’s taken the little things more seriously. The extra work, he’s doing that. But at the same time, his knowledge of the game – from the end of the season to spring ball, you see the difference.”
As his role and responsibilities have increased each year, Brown said he gained a better appreciation of the significance of stepping on the gridiron. For him, rather than it being given, it was earned. And because of that, he’s now able to use his voice and platform as a leader.
“I feel like I’ve done the stereotypical stairs or path to get to football,” Brown said. “I just played special teams my freshman year. My sophomore year, I played a little bit. Junior year, I started, and senior year, same thing. I’m thankful for the opportunity I got to play early.”
Watch list additions
Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler was named to the Paul Hornung Award Award watch list yesterday. The dynamic playmaker has also been named to watch lists for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards.
Hamler caught 43 passes for 754 yards and five touchdowns last season. He added another 619 yards on kick and punt returns.
Including Hamler, eight Penn State players have earned preseason nods on watch lists: punter Blake Gillikin (Guy Award), linebacker Cam Brown (Butkus Award), defensive tackle Robert Windsor (Nagurski and Outland trophies), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy), center Michal Menet (Rimington Trophy), tight end Pat Freiermuth (Mackey Award) and linebacker Micah Parsons (Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik and Butkus awards).
