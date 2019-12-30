ARLINGTON, Texas — Journey Brown trotted to the sideline with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and raised his arms to acknowledge the Penn State contingent of fans inside AT&T Stadium.
When Brown arrived at the sideline, a sea of teammates engulfed him and offered congratulations.
Brown rushed for a Penn State-bowl record 202 yards and two touchdowns to help lift the Nittany Lions to a 53-39 win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
The win capped an 11-2 season, and it improved the Nittany Lions to 3-0-1 all-time in Cotton Bowl contests. After the game, Brown, who was named Cotton Bowl offensive most valuable player, ranked his recent performance against other career-defining moments.
At Meadville High, Brown rushed for a Pennsylvania single-game record 722 yards.
“I would say this is top three,” Brown said. “I love high school and stuff. My other top two are from this year. I feel like the line up front, those big boys, they really set the tone. We said coming into this game we want to control the pace.”
Penn State did so on the ground with ease.
The Nittany Lions accumulated a season-high 396 yards rushing and averaged 7.5 yards per rush. Eighteen of Penn State’s 25 first downs came via runs.
Through the first 12 games of the season, Penn State relied on its full complement of running backs for production. Each back played their specific role, and neither appeared too concerned about splitting time with the others.
All four were again rewarded with carries on Saturday.
Brown’s 202 paced the unit. Noah Cain, who missed a significant portion of the season with a lower-body injury, tallied 92 yards and two touchdowns. Ricky Slade’s first carry of the game turned into a 44-yard gain, and he finished with 58 yards. Devyn Ford tallied 2 yards and one touchdown on two carries.
“(Coach JaJuan) Seider tries to get everybody even reps, but when a guy gets hot, he gets hot,” Cain said. “Journey did his thing today. When they call my name, I just make plays. That’s the plan.”
Penn State and Memphis combined for a Cotton Bowl-record 1,071 yards. The Tigers accumulated 542 yards, while the Nittany Lions finished with 529. Memphis quarterback Brady White threw for 454 yards, the most an opposing quarterback has recorded against Penn State this year.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons recorded the best game of his two-year Nittany Lions career behind 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Parsons, the Big Ten linebacker of the year, again proved valuable in the third quarter with a pivotal play that stole the momentum from Memphis and shifted it back in Penn State’s favor.
Penn State led 38-36 late in the third quarter and took the field following Memphis kicker Riley Patterson’s fifth field goal of the game. After two rushes by Brown that resulted in 47 yards and a Penn State first-and-10 from the the Memphis 31-yard line, the Nittany Lions found themselves facing fourth-and-1 at Memphis’ 22.
The Tigers’ defense stopped Brown for no gain and took over on downs.
Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell opened the ensuing drive with a 19-yard run and followed it with a 5-yard reception. On third-and-24, Parsons burst through the Memphis offensive line and grabbed White. The tackle forced the football to prematurely leave White’s right hand. Nittany Lions safety Garrett Taylor intercepted the pass and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to pushed Penn State ahead by nine points after the extra point.
Patterson added another field goal in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers never got closer than six points again.
Parsons added another achievement to his list accomplishments this season as he was named the Cotton Bowl’s defensive most valuable player.
“We played a lot of snaps out there today,” Parsons said. “It was pretty hectic. I thought they came out with a great game plan. We didn’t really practice their tempo. We really didn’t see a lot on film, and I think the tempo was pretty effective. But I think we held our own, and we were able to get a stop when we needed one. So kudos to the whole defense.”
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 11-of-20 for 113 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 28 yards on 13 carries. He tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jahan Dotson in the second quarter.
“First off, I think our coaches put together a great plan,” Penn State offensive lineman Mike Miranda said. “We had a lot of specific plays we put in to really attack the defense, and it worked out the way we wanted it to. And for our terms, we were doing what we wanted.”
Following the game, none of Penn State’s NFL-eligible players offered declarations about their future.
Instead, players basked in the moment. For 16 Penn State seniors, it marked their final time celebrating a win with their teammates and coaches.
“It feels amazing to cap off a great career,” Taylor said. “I’m so thankful and appreciative of this program and Penn State football and what it has done for me. To go out as a senior, captain, 11-win season, New Year’s Six bowl win, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I told these guys in the locker room, I love each and every one of them. To have this group and go out the way we did felt amazing.”
