Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) produced two 100-yard receivers behind 117- and 101-yard performances from receiver KJ Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth, respectively in Saturday’s loss that knocked the Lions from the unbeaten ranks.
Both players finished with seven receptions apiece in Penn State’s 31-26 loss to Minnesota (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
The milestone marked the first time since 2017 that two Penn State pass catchers finished with 100 yards receiving in the same game.
DaeSean Hamilton posted 112 yards and touchdown, while DeAndre Thompkins accumulated 102 yards and one touchdown as Penn State fell to Michigan State 27-24 that year.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford targeted Hamler 11 times, while Freiermuth accumulated 10 targets.
Hamler now has 739 yards receiving to go with four 100-yard games this season. His 119-yard output is his highest of the season, and it put him just 19 yards shy of tying a career high.
Hamler has recorded a catch in 22 consecutive games.
Freiermuth upped his season’s total to 392 yards, which only trails Hamler among Penn State pass catchers. Freiermuth’s recorded a catch in each of the Nittany Lions’ nine games this year, and his 101 yards against the Golden Gophers are a career high. He extended his reception streak to 21 games.
Despite the stellar numbers by Hamler and Freiermuth, neither was able to get into the end zone for a touchdown. Freiermuth said the scoring in the red zone this year has been one of the team’s strengths.
“I think the whole offense just needs to capitalize more in the red zone,” Freiermuth said. “It’s unacceptable that we got into the red zone that many times and couldn’t score. That’s our M.O., just go in there and score. But we didn’t do that today. We just weren’t executing.”
Career milestone
Penn State running back Journey Brown’s second carry of the game resulted in a 45-yard, first-quarter touchdown run for the Meadville High School alumnus.
Brown added a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-carry, 124-yard afternoon.
Brown’s 124 yards rushing were a career high, and he added a 17-yard reception to tally 141 all-purpose yards.
Streak snapped
Penn State had entered Saturday as one of three teams (Ohio State and Wisconsin) in FBS that hadn’t allowed a first-quarter touchdown.
The Nittany Lions saw their streak snapped when Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan connected with receiver Rashod Bateman for a 66-yard touchdown with 12:54 left in the first quarter. Morgan added another first-quarter score via a 21-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Autman-Bell.
Through nine games, the Nittany Lions have outscored their opponents 93-17 in the first quarter.
