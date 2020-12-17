Brody is latest McQuiston to step up for Wildcats

Throughout their early childhood years, Colin and Brody McQuiston had opposite views on basketball.
“Brody wasn’t really into the game,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston and Colin and Brody’s dad said. ”He wasn’t a gym rat like Colin. He was into motorcycles and tractors.
“But once he started playing regularly, all that changed.”
Indeed.
Brody, just a freshman, took over the court as the Wildcats split a pair of games. He poured in 31 points in a 74-50 loss to Mercyhurst and added 25 points in a 75-51 win over Moniteau in the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament.
Brody stepped up in the absence of Reis Watkins and Ryan Lenhart, both of whom are currently injured.
So Brody started.
For his effort, Brody has been named Lawrence County’s athlete of the week by the New Castle News sports staff.
“Brody got more touches than he normally would,” said his dad. “That won’t always happen when those guys come back. We’ll see where he fits in.”
While Colin, who graduated last year, was a point guard, his brother, at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds is a forward.
“Colin was quicker and a better ballhandler, but Brody is more of a muscle guy,” Bob McQuiston said. “Now that he has developed a basketball mind, his work ethic is incredible. He gets to the gym early, comes in before school starts and is often the last one to leave. I’m pretty pleased with how hard he’s working. He sees the floor well and is learning the speed of the game.”
