A slow start doomed the Wilmington High boys basketball team on Tuesday night.
Sharon built a 10-point lead going to the second quarter and pulled away for a 55-36 District 10, Region 4-3A/4A road win over the Greyhounds.
Wilmington (0-1 region, 0-2 overall) trailed 14-4 after one quarter and 29-14 at the break.
Braxton Shimrack scored seven points to lead the Greyhounds. Anthony Reed, Ethan Susen and Mason Reed chipped in with six markers apiece.
Shawn Hill netted a game-high 17 points for the Tigers.
Shenango 59, Riverview 23
The Wildcats pitched a shutout in the first quarter en route to a WPIAL Section 1-2A home victory over the Raiders.
Shenango led 12-0 after one quarter and pushed the buffer to 37-11 at the half.
Zach Herb recorded 16 points to lead the Wildcats.
Aiden Sebastian notched nine points to pace Riverview.
Laurel 61, Beaver Falls 51
The Spartans rallied for a season-opening Section 1-3A home victory over the Tigers.
Laurel trailed 15-7 after the first quarter before regrouping and forging a 26-22 lead at the half. The Spartans held a 37-28 margin going to the final frame.
Sam Haswell paced Laurel with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Marcus Haswell added 15 markers.
Michael Conley Jr. netted 22 points for the Tigers (1-1, 1-1).
Neshannock 72, Riverside 27
The Lancers used a strong defensive effort to roll past the visiting the Panthers in a Section 1-3A matchup.
Neshannock led 26-15 after the first quarter. The Lancers allowed just 12 points the rest of the way.
Russell Kwiat recorded a team-best 13 points for Neshannock
Sean Felk scored 18 points for Riverside.
Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 44
The Wolverines started strong and rolled to a Section 1-3A road victory over the Warriors.
Joseph Roth netted 21 points for Ellwood City Lincoln (1-1, 2-1) and Alexander Roth was next with 19. Steve Antuono contributed 18 tallies for the victors.
Jackson Miller scored 15 points for Mohawk (0-2, 0-2) and Jay Wrona was next with 10.
Union 48, Nazareth Prep 43
Mike Mrozek hit two crucial free throws with less than a minute left to propel the Scotties to a Section 1-1A home win over the Saints.
Mrozek’s free throws put Union up 47-40. Nazareth Prep closed to 47-43 with 10 seconds left, but the Scotties held on.
Matthew Stanley scored 22 points to lead Union and his brother Mark Stanley tossed in 15 tallies with 12 rebounds. Anthony Stanley, also a brother of Matthew and Mark, notched six rebounds and five steals to go with his six markers.
