Union rallied in overtime to defeat Freedom, 60-56, at the Mohawk tournament on Saturday.
The Scotties rallied to beat the Bulldogs in overtime at the Mohawk tournament.
Union (2-0) trailed, 17-10, after the first and 26-23 at halftime. The Bulldogs built a 35-29 advantage after three quarters. However, the Scotties tallied 19 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Matthew Stanley paved the way for Union with 16 points. Vince Fuleno and Nick Pasquarello both had 12. Tyler Benedict had seven rebounds and six points. Anthony Stanley added six rebounds and four points.
“It was a good team win. You can’t simulate this stuff at practice,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “Everybody played bad, at times, but everyone played well, at times, too. We picked each other up, which was nice to see. It was a solid team effort.”
ELLWOOD CITY 76, EAST PALESTINE 40
The Wolverines rode a strong start to the victory at the Mohawk tournament.
Ellwood City (2-0) posted a 15-0 shutout in the first quarter. The team carried a 36-15 edge into the intermission. The Wolverines blew the game open with a 23-point third quarter.
Alexander Roth paced Ellwood City with 16 points. Nate Coonfare added 10 in the win.
LAUREL 74, MERCER 42
Marcus Haswell erupted for 27 points to lead the Spartans to the win at their own tournament.
Laurel (2-0) was in control throughout. The squad had a 16-6 lead after the first and a 26-16 halftime advantage. The Spartans pulled away in the third with 22 points.
Haswell, who had 21 points on Friday, was named the tournament’s MVP. Landin Esposito added 13 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Luke Barker added 12 points. Sam Haswell contributed eight points.
SHENANGO 75, MERCYHURST PREP 73
The Wildcats held off the Lakers to win the Neshannock tournament.
Mercyhurst Prep (1-1) had an 18-14 lead after the first, but Shenango (2-0) came back to tie the game, 33-all, at halftime. The teams were tied, 56-all, after three. The Wildcats won the fourth quarter, 19-17, to take the victory.
Jason Kraner led Shenango with 25 points. He added nine rebounds. Colin McQuiston finished with 24 points and 10 assists. Ryan Lenhart added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Kraner and McQuiston were named to the all-tournament team.
“It was a really good game. We got down nine at one point. Some teams may have cashed it in at that point, but our guys battled back,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “Our guys played really hard.”
Shenango starter Reis Watkins left after the first quarter with a dislocated finger. He is expected to be back when the Wildcats visit Union on Tuesday.
“I thought Lenhart really came to play with 14 points and 14 boards. He stepped up with Reis out,” Bob McQuiston said. “Zach Herb, a freshman, hit back-to-back 3s in a key situation to help us rally. Vinny Sibeto stepped up and gave us some good minutes, especially defensively, off the bench. In order to be successful, we need those kinds of contributions from everyone. We’re really pleased with what we saw.”
NESHANNOCK 68, BEAVER 60
The Lancers had four players reach double figures in the win at their own tournament.
Spencer Perry led the way with 19 points, while Preston Turk and Russell Kwiat both had 13 points. Cam’ron Owens chipped in with 10 points in the victory. Perry had a double-double with 12 rebounds. Turk added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Owens had six rebounds and two blocks.
Neshannock (1-1) broke a 23-all tie with a 21-point third quarter. That proved to be the difference.
“It was a good bounce-back win for us. The game Friday, with it going into double overtime, took a lot out of our guys,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “Our effort was good and we played extremely hard. I am proud of our effort and it was good to get that win.”
HOPEWELL 49, MOHAWK 24
A slow start doomed the Warriors in a loss to the Vikings at their own tournament.
Hopewell (1-1) built a 15-4 lead after the first and boosted it to 26-10 at halftime. The visitors pulled away in the third to seal the win.
Brett Bobin and Jackson Miller both led Mohawk (0-2) with six points apiece. Josh Kurtz and Will Bloom both added four. Bobin and Bloom were named to the all-tournament team.
RIVERSIDE 54, WILMINGTON 52
Nathan Sciarro’s buzzer beater lifted the Panthers past the Greyhounds at the Laurel tournament.
Wilmington (0-2) took an 18-8 lead after the first and held a 30-22 advantage at halftime. Riverside came back in the third to post a 42-41 lead. The Greyhounds tied it at 52-all on Ian Sullivan’s basket with about 10 seconds remaining before Sciarro got a deflected ball off Riverside’s first shot and tossed in his attempt with no time remaining on the clock.
Sullivan, who was named to the all-tournament team, led Wilmington with 15 points. Caelan Bender added 14 points and six assists. Braxton Shimrack had 10 rebounds and five points. Shane Cox had six rebounds and three points. The ‘Hounds welcome Shenango on Wednesday.
UNION (60)
Matthew Stanley 5 4-7 16, Tyler Staub 1 0-0 2, Michael Flowers 1 3-4 6, Vince Fuleno 4 0-1 12, Nick Pasquarello 3 6-9 12, Tyler Benedict 3 0-0 6, Sean Lewis 1 0-0 2, Anthony Stanley 2 0-0 4, Mark Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 13-21 60.
FREEDOM (56)
Tyler Borgman 3 0-1 6, Reiker Welling 2 3-5 8, Cole Beck 6 3-4 15, Tyler Mohrbacher 2 7-9 11, Casey Collins 3 4-4 10, Bryan Hill 3 0-0 6, Paul Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 17-23 56.
UNION 10 13 6 19 12 — 60
FREEDOM 17 9 9 13 8 — 56
3-point goals — Union 7 (Fuleno 4, Mat. Stanley 2, Flowers 1), Freedom 1 (Welling).
ELLWOOD CITY (76)
Steve Antuono 2 0-0 5, Milo Sesti 2 2-4 6, Alexander Roth 6 0-0 16, Ryan Gibbons 3 3-3 9, Nate Coonfare 4 2-2 10, Dan Ditri 3 1-2 8, Rody Polojac 2 0-0 6, Peyton O’Brien 3 0-0 6, Caden Crizer 2 0-0 5, Anthony Spadafore 0 3-4 3. Totals: 27 11-15 76.
EAST PALESTINE (40)
Tyler Biskersky 1 0-2 3, Brandon Turcala 5 0-0 11, John Bertivstoch 8 2-2 19, Evan Smith 2 1-2 5, Peyton Elliott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-6 40.
ELLWOOD CITY 15 21 23 17 — 76
EAST PALESTINE 0 15 3 22 — 40
3-point goals — Ellwood City 9 (Roth 4, Polojac 2, Antuono 1, Ditri 1, Crizer 1), East Palestine 3 (Biskersky 1, Turcala 1, Bertivstoch 1).
JV score: Ellwood City 40, Mohawk 18. EC — Peyton O’Brien 12, Caden Crizer 11; M — Garrison Staph 8.
HOPEWELL (49)
LaSala 0 0-0 0, Skiponi 3 0-0 6, E. Palumbo 2 2-3 7, Stella 4 1-3 9, McGovern 3 0-0 7, Gill 4 2-2 13, R. Palumbo 0 0-0 0, Kristian 0 0-0 0, Jackson 1 1-2 3, Estevestes 0 0-0 0, Palotta 0 0-0 0, Hines 1 0-0 2, Burrell 0 0-1 0, Sapino 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-11 49.
MOHAWK (24)
Josh Kurtz 1 2-4 4, Nick Beam 1 0-0 2, Brett Bobin 2 0-2 6, Jackson Miller 2 1-2 6, Will Bloom 2 0-2 4, Eric Jones 0 0-0 0, Cody Lehman 0 0-0 0, Garrison Staph 0 0-0 0, J.T. Norge 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 5-12 24.
HOPEWELL 15 11 16 7 — 49
MOHAWK 4 6 7 7 — 24
3-point goals — Hopewell 5 (Gill 3, McGovern, E. Palumbo), Mohawk 3 (Bobin 2, Miller)
JV: Ellwood City 40, Mohawk 18. High scorers: EC — Peyton O’Brien 12, Caden Krizer 11. M — J.T. Norge 7.
BEAVER (60)
Higgs 3 0-0 6, Mateer 4 0-0 11, Hill 1 0-0 3, Connelly 6 5-5 18, Brassell 0 0-0 0, Ziggas 3 2-3 9, Noel 1 2-2 5, Phillips 3 2-2 8. Totals: 21 11-12 60.
NESHANNOCK (68)
Preston Turk 3 7-9 13, Spencer Perry 6 7-9 19, Cam’ron Owens 4 2-2 10, JP Mozzocio 1 1-2 4, Russell Kwiat 5 3-4 13, Jason Nativio 2 2-2 6, Matthew Parkonen 1 1-1 3, Michael Sopko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 18-24 68.
BEAVER 11 12 13 24 — 60
NESHANNOCK 12 11 21 24 — 68
3-point goals — Beaver 7 (Mateer 3, Connelly, Ziggas, Noel, Hill), Neshannock 6 (Kwiat 3, Nativio 2, Mozzocio).
RIVERSIDE (54)
Nathan Sciarro 5 2-4 12, Calvin Hughes 1 0-0 2, Kevin Kolesar 5 7-9 17, Josh Bishop 0 1-2 1, Ben Hughes 5 6-9 17, Liam Grinnen 2 1-2 5. Totals: 18 17-26 54.
WILMINGTON (52)
Caelan Bender 5 2-2 14, Ian Sullivan 5 2-2 15, Austin Lisowski 2 1-2 5, Shane Cox 1 0-0 3, Junior McConahy 1 0-0 2, Braxton Shimrack 1 2-2 5, Mason Reed 3 0-0 6, Ethan Susen 1 0-0 2, Jason Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-8 52.
RIVERSIDE 8 14 20 12 — 54
WILMINGTON 18 12 11 11 — 52
3-point goals — Riverside 1 (B. Hughes), Wilmington 7 (Sullivan 3, Bender 2, Cox, Shimrack).
MERCER (42)
Woody Nickel 0 0-1 2, Logan Turton 8 1-2 19, Jake Mattocks 2 0-0 5, Tristan Spangler 2 1-2 5, Dom Pugh 0 1-3 1, Connor Ealy 3 0-1 6, Connor Grossman 0 0-0 0, Julian Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Trumell Miller 1 0-0 2, Jordan Link 0 0-0 0, Kellen Borowicz 0 0-0 0, Connor Lengyell 1 0-0 2, Trevon Miller 0 0-0 0, Eli Ellison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-9 42.
LAUREL (74)
Bobby Dicks 0 0-0 0, Sam Haswell 3 2-4 8, Luke Barker 3 5-6 12, Laban Barker 2 0-0 4, Kobe DeRosa 0 1-2 1, Derreck Brest 1 1-2 3, Marcus Haswell 9 7-8 27, Greg Preisser 0 0-0 0, Dom Wade 2 0-0 4, Landin Esposito 6 0-0 13, Eli Sickafuse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 16-22 74.
MERCER 6 10 11 15 — 42
LAUREL 16 10 22 26 — 74
3-point goals — Mercer 3 (Turton 2, Jake Mattocks 1), Laurel 4 (Haswell 2, Barker 1, Esposito 1).
SHENANGO (75)
Colin McQuiston 11 2-9 24, Reis Watkins 0 0-0 0, Jason Kraner 9 7-13 25, Case Butchelle 1 0-0 3, Ryan Lenhart 4 5-5 14, Vinny Sibeto 0 1-2 1, Zach Herb 3 0-1 8, Dalton Peters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 15-29 75.
MERCYHURST PREP (73)
Daunte Wilcott 6 5-7 18, Matthew Bengle 11 5-6 29, Nate Helsley 1 0-0 2, Trey Battle 7 4-4 22, Pete Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, David Rathburn 0 0-0 0, Tristan Truitt 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Giannelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 14-17 73.
SHENANGO 14 19 23 19 — 75
MERCYHURST PREP 18 15 23 17 — 73
3-point goals — Shenango 4 (Herb 2, Butchelle, Lenhart), Mercyhurst Prep 7 (Battle 4, Bengle 2, Wilcott).
