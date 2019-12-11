Rivalry night was on full display Tuesday night when the Shenango and Union High boys basketball teams played.
And it did not disappoint.
The Scotties pulled out a victory in a back-and-forth nonsection game against the visiting Wildcats, 54-51.
"What an atmosphere with the two backyard rivals playing," Union coach Mark Stanley said. "It was really a fun game.
"This was a good test for us," he added. "We wanted to use this as a measuring stick for the rest of the season. I think it validates that we can be OK."
The Scotties (3-0) open their WPIAL Section 1-1A season Friday at Eden Christian. Shenango (2-1) has a nonleague game at Wilmington on Wednesday before opening Section 3-2A action at home against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday.
Shenango finished with an edge in field goals (20-19) but made just 7 of 20 field goal attempts compared to 8 of 13 for Union.
Vince Fuleno led the Scotties with 18 points, including four 4-pointers, while Matthew Stanley added 15 markers. Nick Pasquarello had 16 rebounds and Matthew Stanley six. Michael Flowers added four assists.
Colin McQuiston led Shenango with 21 points and Reis Watkins added 15 points and 13 rebounds.
"Our game plan was to stop Colin — he's a handful and we had everything geared to stop him," Union coach Mark Stanley said. "We decided that if anyone was going to beat us, it was going to be someone else.
"He still got off a few nice shots in the third quarter and had a couple of dishes down low to Reis Watkins. There is just no way to stop him completely."
The lead see-sawed, with Shenango taking a one-point advantage in the fourth quarter until Fuleno made a big 3-pointer down the stretch. The Wildcats pulled to with two before Matthew Stanley banged home a 3 to all-but ice the win.
Freeport 58, Mohawk 45
The Warriors slipped to 0-3 overall with the nonsection defeat on the road.
Brett Bobin and William Bloom led Mohawk with 11 points apiece.
The Warriors fell behind 22-8 after one quarter and 38-19 at the half, but rallied in the fourth quarter to close the gap.
Ellwood City 72, Rochester 52
The Wolverines improved to 3-1 behind the 22-point effort of Steve Antuono.
Alexander Roth added 18 markers and Nate Coonfare 12 tallies for Ellwood.
Rochester is now 0-3.
The Wolverines led 19-8 after one period and 36-21 at the half.
Laurel 71, New Brighton 34
The Spartans took control early and cruised to a nonsection home win over the Lions.
Laurel (3-0) led 24-7 after one quarter and 39-16 at the half.
Marcus Haswell scored 17 points to lead the Spartans and Luke Barker was next with 16. Sam Haswell was next with 13 markers and a team-high 12 rebounds, while Kobe DeRosa delivered 10 tallies.
Bryson Kirschner netted seven points to lead New Brighton (1-2).
