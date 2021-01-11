The Union High boys basketball team took care of business Saturday.
Three players scored in double figures for the Scotties as the team raced to a 79-41 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Cornell. It was the season opener for Union.
“I was just excited to get out there. It’s been a long while,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “It was a little sloppy, but that’s to be expected.
“I thought they played hard and that’s all I can ask for at this point.”
Matthew Stanley paced Union with 18 points. Cameron Taylor and Mark Stanley added 11 markers apiece.
Anthony Stanley contributed 10 rebounds and five assists for the Scotties. Matthew, Anthony and Mark are sons of the coach. Kaden Fisher snared seven rebounds.
MJ Smith scored 22 points to lead the Raiders (0-3).
Ellwood City 60, Wilmington 36
The Wolverines pulled away in the second half to knock off the host Greyhounds.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-1) led 28-23 at the half. But the Wolverines outscored Wilmington (0-1) 18-11 in the third period to take control.
Joseph Roth led Ellwood City with 18 points and Steve Antuono was next with 10.
Caelan Bender tossed in 17 tallies for the Greyhounds and Mason Reed was next with 12.
Wrestling
Laurel competes in tournament
The Spartans compiled a 2-3 mark at the Sheetz Classic, which was hosted by Greenville.
Laurel defeated Cambridge Springs (45-21) and Eisenhower (39-25). The Spartans lost to Brookville (58-15), Greenville (39-33) and North Star (45-28).
Grant Mackay posted a 5-0 record at 160 for the Spartans. Mitch Miles (285) 4-1, Charles Krepp (145) 3-2, Tommy Hetzer (126) 3-2, Brady Cooper (152) 3-2 and Aiden Pearce (132) 3-0 also fared well for Laurel.
