The Shenango High boys basketball team started strong and coasted to a 65-27 nonsection home win over Riverside on Tuesday night.
It marked the fourth straight victory for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats (8-3) built a 25-9 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 39-18 at the half. Shenango owned a 57-22 buffer going to the final frame.
“We wanted to have a quick start,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “We’ve been on a little bit of a streak and we wanted to keep it going.
“The key is to come out and get a good start. I was pleased with the effort. I thought we got after it.”
Brody McQuiston netted 14 points to lead Shenango and Ryan Lenhart was next with 10. Zach Herb handed out six assists for the winners.
Calvin Hughes tossed in eight tallies to lead Riverside (1-5).
Hickory 67, Wilmington 34
The Greyhounds came up short in a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A decision against the Hornets.
Mason Reed registered 15 points for Wilmington (0-5, 0-6).
New Brighton 49, Laurel 48
The Spartans held a 41-31 lead going to the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on. Marcus Haswell led the Spartans with 19 points and Sam Haswell followed with 17.
Springdale 75, Mohawk 41
Jackson Miller scored 15 points for the Warriors in a nonsection road loss to Springdale.
