The Shenango High boys basketball team’s defense stepped up in the second half.
The Wildcats held visiting Mohawk to 27 second-half points en route to a 70-62 WPIAL nonsection win Tuesday night.
Shenango (1-2) trailed 35-32 at the half. The Wildcats, though, rallied to forge a 52-49 lead going to the final quarter.
“We have a lot of new faces out there. This was a good one to get,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “The kids are working hard; we have some things to clean up. But the effort is there and this group is working hard. I thought we played a little better in the second half.”
Braden Zeigler netted a game-high 26 points for Shenango and Brody McQuiston was next with 24 markers and eight rebounds.
Jay Wrona recorded 17 points for the Warriors (1-2). Mason Hopper was next with 15 markers and Keigan Hopper tossed in 14 tallies.
Neshannock 62, Perry Traditional Academy 40
Mike Sopko poured in 34 points to lead the Lancers to a nonsection home win over Perry Traditional Academy.
Sopko scored 11 of his points in the second quarter as Neshannock (3-0) built a 35-21 halftime advantage. Sopko was 12 of 16 from the field, while adding 17 rebounds and three blocks.
“Mike had a monster performance tonight,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “Most of the game, Perry played a 1-2-2 zone defense.
“We were able to get Mike into the middle of that zone. He made a bunch of scoring plays and plays to kick the ball to some of our shooters; he had a tremendous game.”
Jay Corey was next with eight points for Neshannock.
“Up to this point, I think we’ve played pretty well as a team,” John Corey said. “It’s getting a feel for what we’re trying to accomplish offensively.
“We’re communicating very well and getting into gaps very well. We’re boxing out well. That end of the floor has been very good to us. We’re getting better each game.”
Justin Roldan recorded 18 points to pace Perry Traditional Academy.
Greenville 63, Wilmington 33
A sluggish second stanza proved costly for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 4-3A home loss to the Trojans.
Wilmington (0-1 region, 0-3 overall) trailed 13-12 after one quarter, before falling behind 33-16 at the half. Greenville pushed the margin to 50-25 after three periods.
Damien Micco paced the Greyhounds with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.