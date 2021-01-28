Shawn Hill hit a 3-pointer with just under 10 seconds left in regulation to give Sharon a 50-47 win in nonsection play Wednesday against Shenango.
Shenango (8-4) missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
“We have to bounce back from this one,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “I just didn’t think we were into it mentally.
“We have to watch film, correct mistakes and get ready for the next one. The one thing about basketball is you don’t have to wait a whole week to play again. We’ll look at film and get ready for Friday’s game against Springdale.”
Reis Watkins posted team-highs of 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Brody McQuiston, the coach’s son, chipped in with 12 markers.
Brett Salsgiver scored 18 points to pace Sharon.
Ellwood City 61, Rochester 50
The Wolverines used a big fourth quarter to rally for a nonsection home win over the Rams.
Ellwood City Lincoln (4-3) outscored Rochester in the final frame, 19-3. The Wolverines led 13-11 after one quarter, but they trailed 31-24 at the half. Ellwood City was down 47-42 after three quarters.
Joseph Roth recorded a game-high 31 points for the Wolverines, 19 of which came in the second half. He tossed in 11 of those tallies in the fourth quarter.
Steve Antuono chipped in with 14 points for the winners.
Devin Homer scored 20 points for Rochester (4-2).
