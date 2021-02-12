The Neshannock High boys basketball pulled away for a nonsection 50-17 home win over Wilmington on Thursday.
Neshannock led 10-5 after the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime.
Mike Sopko scored 14 points with six rebounds for the Lancers and Russell Kwiat added nine markers. Cam’Ron Owens pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for the winners.
Mason Reed registered five points for Wilmington (1-11).
Rochester 64, Mohawk 55
The Warriors couldn’t overcome a halftime deficit in dropping a nonsection road decision to the Rams.
Mohawk (3-11) trailed 18-13 after the first quarter and 33-22 at the half. The Warriors cut the deficit to 44-36 going to the fourth quarter.
Jackson Miller led Mohawk with 14 points, while Jay Wrona and Justin Boston added 12 markers apiece.
Jerome Mullins scored 14 points to lead Rochester (9-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.