The Lancers did double duty Saturday and came away with a sweep at their own tournament, dispatching Mercyhurst Prep, 37-32, and Shenango, 58-32.
Moniteau had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 issues, which meant Neshannock elected to play two games Saturday against the other two teams.
The Lancers beat the Lakers in the first game and Shenango in the second one, 58-42.
“Ironically, last year we did the same thing, except on opening night. Last year, the governor was shutting down things for COVID precautions that Saturday, so we played two games that opening Friday night,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “It was kind of strange to play doubleheaders to open the season two years in a row, but I didn’t want to leave Mercyhurst or Shenango with a hole in their schedules, so we decided to play them both. It ended up working well. There was a JV game in between on Saturday and I was worried about that break, but our guys really responded well in that second game. It was definitely good to get these two wins this weekend.”
Against the Erie Countians, Neshannock got off to a strong start and blanked the Lakers, 12-0, in the first. The guests roared back in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 17-16. Mercyhurst Prep (1-1) tied it at 27-all after three quarters. The Lancers took the win by outscoring the guests, 10-5, in the fourth. Jay Corey hit two big free throws with 16 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game.
Mike Sopko led Neshannock with 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Jay Corey and Kurt Sommerfeld both had seven points.
Jay Corey swished five 3-points en route to a game-high 19 points in the win over Shenango,
The Lancers (2-0) had a 9-6 lead after the first and went up, 26-20, at halftime. The hosts pulled away in the third and fourth for the win.
Sopko added 17 points and seven rebounds. Kurt Sommerfed added 13 points. Sopko and Corey were named to the all-tournament team.
Braden Zeigler led the ’Cats (0-2) with 19 points. Brody McQuiston added 11. They were named to the all-tournament team.
Union 56, Slippery Rock 39
The Scotties continued their hot start with a victory over the Rockets at the Mohawk tournament.
Union (2-0) raced to a 16-5 lead in the first. The Scotties carried a 30-18 advantage into halftime. They posted a 42-28 edge after three quarters and outscored Slippery Rock, 14-11, in the final frame.
Matthew Stanley led all scorers with 23 points in the win. He added eight steals and five assists. Elijah Booker, Kaden Fisher and Cameron Taylor all had five points. Mark Stanley had 15 rebounds and four points.
“It was just nice to be out there playing. Last year, we were shut down with COVID for a while,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “To be able to get out and have fans in the stands and having the opportunity to go watch other games this weekend – that’s the best part. Hopefully, it continues.”
The Scotties return to action Tuesday when they welcome Laurel for a nonsection confrontation.
Mohawk 57, McDonald 54
The Warriors picked up their first win under head coach Mike O’Lare with the overtime decision at their own tournament.
McDonald grabbed a 15-8 edge after the first, but Mohawk (1-1) trimmed that margin to 24-21 at halftime. The hosts went ahead, 39-36, after three quarters, but the visitors tied it in the fourth. Mohawk won overtime, 7-4, to claim victory.
The Warriors’ Jay Wrona led all scorers with 21 points. Keigan Hopper had 12 points and J.J. Nail added 10 in the win.
Riverside 45, Wilmington 35
Nate Kolesar’s 22 points led the Panthers past the Greyhounds at the Laurel tournament.
The Greyhounds (1-1) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first and carried a 15-14 edge into intermission. Riverside (1-1) took control in the third quarter when the Panthers outscored Wilmington, 20-7. The ’Hounds took the final quarter, 13-11, but suffered a 10-point defeat.
Damien Micco led Wilmington with 11 points. Tuff McConahy added eight and Anthony Reed had seven.
Laurel 53, Mercer 32
The Spartans took command early and cruised to a win in the Laurel Tipoff Tournament.
Laurel (2-0) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 30-8 at the half.
Laban Barker scored 24 points, including draining six 3-pointers. Aidan Collins was next with 10 markers.
Woody Nickel tossed in 13 tallies to pace the Mustangs.
Blackhawk 63, Ellwood City 53
The Cougars outscored the Wolverines 23-13 in the fourth quarter in a game played Sunday at Lincoln Park.
Steve Antuono netted a team-high 18 points for Ellwood City Lincoln and Joseph Roth was next with 16. Alex Roth delivered 13 markers.
Joseph Roth pulled down 32 rebounds in Friday’s 74-56 win over Rochester.
