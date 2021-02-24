The second quarter was pivotal for the Neshannock High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The Lancers outscored host Union by 10 points in the period to claim a 57-49 WPIAL nonsection road victory.
Neshannock (15-1) led 15-13 after one quarter. The Lancers pushed the margin to 33-21 at the half.
“It was a good win,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “I knew it was going to be a physical game.
“I’m proud of how our kids responded. Both teams had some runs. We made free throws down the stretch to lock up the win.”
Mike Sopko scored 18 points for Neshannock and Cam’Ron Owens added 12.
“We needed a game like this,” Corey said. “It was a good, quality game for both teams late in the season and it was definitely that.”
The brothers duo of Matthew Stanley (22 points) and Mark Stanley (18 points) led the way for Union (6-4).
Shenango 70, South Side Beaver 37
The Wildcats pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 1-2A road decision over the Rams.
Shenango (5-5, 13-8) pushed a 12-8 lead after one stanza to 29-20 at halftime. The Wildcats took control in the third period for a 44-26 buffer after three periods.
“You want to go on the road and get that win before the playoffs,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We’re building some momentum going into the playoffs; I’m pretty happy with that.”
Ryan Lenhart scored 24 points for the Wildcats. Brody McQuiston was next with 11 markers and Reis Watkins chipped in with 10.
Noah Prince posted 13 points for South Side Beaver (3-7, 6-10).
Grove City 59, Wilmington 29
The Eagles pulled away for a District 10, nonregion home victory over the Greyhounds.
Mason Reed recorded eight points for Wilmington (1-17) and Weston Phanco chipped in with seven.
Luke Hostetler notched 15 points for Grove City.
Western Beaver 70, Mohawk 60
A slow start proved costly for the Warriors in a nonsection home loss to the Golden Beavers.
Mohawk (3-17), which has lost seven straight games, trailed 13-3 after one quarter and 35-26 at halftime.
Mark Rudesill led a balanced Warriors attack with 15 points and Jay Wrona was next with 14. Justin Boston netted 12 tallies and Jackson Miller added 10.
Levin Gray garnered 22 points for Western Beaver (9-4).
Ellwood City 80, Riverside 53
Alexander Roth paced three Wolverines scorers in double figures with 29 points in an easy road win over the Panthers.
Joseph Roth was next with 19 markers for Ellwood City Lincoln (8-4) and Dan Ditri delivered 13.
Sean Falk scored 16 points to pace Riverside (3-16).
