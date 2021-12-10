The Laurel High boys basketball team started strong and never looked back Friday night.
The Spartans rolled to a 61-30 win over Wilmington in the opening round of the Laurel Tipoff Tournament.
Laurel led 11-3 after the first quarter and 31-9 at the half.
Laban Barker netted 16 points for the Spartans. He added 11 rebounds and five assists as well. Kobe DeRosa delivered eight assists and six rebounds to go with his eight markers.
“I was pleased with how we played,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We came out and we wanted to be sound defensively; we wanted to be intense on that intent.
“I thought our guys did a nice job of settling in and being physical. We shared the ball well on offense, too.”
Ellwood City 74,
Rochester 56
Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Joseph Roth was a scoring machine.
Roth poured in a game-high 38 points to lead the Wolverines to a win over Rochester in the opener of the Geneva College Tipoff Tournament.
Ellwood City rallied from a 14-9 deficit after the first quarter to forge a 31-24 halftime advantage. The Wolverines pushed the lead to 52-35 after three periods.
Alexander Roth contributed 17 points for Ellwood City and Steve Antuono was next with 11.
J.D. Azulay tallied 25 markers for Rochester.
Union 61,
McDonald 30
The Scotties raced to a 20-7 lead and never looked back in a win over the Blue Devils in the opener of the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament.
“I liked how we got after it defensively tonight,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “We were down a starter, Peyton Lombardo was ill. I was pleased with how hard they played.”
Matthew Stanley scored 19 points with five steals for Union. Mark Stanley contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, while Braylon Thomas tallied 11 markers and four steals.
Michael Porter paced McDonald with 15 points.
Slippery Rock 63,
Mohawk 34
The Warriors dropped the opener of the Mohawk Tipoff Tournament to the Rockets.
Jay Wrona scored nine points for the Warriors, while JJ Nail, Mark Rudesill and Keigan Hopper chipped in with five apiece.
Dylan Gordon led all scorers with 19 points for Slippery Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.