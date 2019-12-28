Wilmington misfired on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to fall against Union, 52-49, in the Neshannock Holiday Tournament.
Matthew Stanley hit three of four free throws to give Union (5-2) a bit of a cushion late. The Greyhounds got within two tallies before launching an errant 3-pointer at the final horn.
“It was a good win for us,” said Scotties coach Mark Stanley, who is Matthew’s dad.
“The young guys really stepped up.”
Union was playing without Sean Louis (flu) and Nick Pasquarello, who twisted an ankle in practice earlier in the week. Pasquarello could miss a few weeks according to Mark Stanley.
“We were really shorthanded,” Mark Stanley said.
Matthew Stanley paced the Scotties with 15 points and Michael Flowers followed with 13. Vince Fuleno contributed 10 markers. Matthew Stanley and Flowers notched four steals apiece.
Shane Cox tossed in a team-best 16 markers for the Greyhounds.
Neshannock 55, Greenville 52
The Trojans made a basket at the buzzer to close within one possession, but the Lancers hung on for the win in the Neshannock Holiday Tournament.
“It was good to get a win. We didn’t play real well,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We need to improve for Monday.
“We’ll dive into the film and find some things we can fix.”
Spencer Perry paced three Lancers players in doubles figures with 17 points. Preston Turk tallied 14 for Neshannock (6-2) and Russell Kwiat collected 10.
Benny Cano netted a game-best 24 points for Greenville.
Ambridge 64, Ellwood City 55
Steve Antuono scored 16 points for the Wolverines in a loss to the Bridgers at the Mercer Christmas Tournament.
Ellwood City Lincoln (5-4) trailed 18-17 after the first quarter and 32-24 after three.
The Wolverines were down 46-39 after three stanzas.
Shenango 66, Elizabeth Forward 55
The Wildcats advanced to the championship game of the South Allegheny Holiday Tournament. They play South Allegheny for the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Colin McQuiston led Shenango (8-2) with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Reis Watkins added 18 markers, Jason Kraner 12 and Ryan Lenhart 10. Watkins and Lenhart had double-doubles with 10 rebounds each and McQuiston dished out eight assists.
Obama 67, Laurel 56
The Spartans lost in the opening round of the Laurel Holiday Tournament.
Laurel (7-2) plays Sharpsville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Obama (1-4) takes on Riverside at 4:30.
Luke Barker, Derreck Brest and Landin Esposito all scored 12 points for the Spartans and Sam Haswell and Marcus Haswell added 10 tallies apiece.
Barker checked in with a double-double with 10 rebounds and Sam Haswell added seven caroms.
Obama is now 1-4.
