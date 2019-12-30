Colin McQuiston
The Shenango High School boys basketball team ended 2019 by winning a championship. 

Three players scored in double figures for the Wildcats in a 61-55 win over the Gladiators in the South Allegheny Holiday Tournament.

Colin McQuiston rifled in 21 points with eight assists for Shenango and Jason Kraner collected 12 markers and eight rebounds. Reis Watkins notched 11 tallies and 12 boards.

Watkins was named to the all-tournament team and Colin McQuiston claimed the MVP.

“We got to play some teams that we don’t get to see,” said Shenango coach Bob McQuiston, who also is Colin’s dad. “South Allegheny was a great test for us; they’re a great team.

“We knew we had to get after it to beat them. I was really pleased with the effort and I was very pleased with our defense and our rebounding.”

South Allegheny slipped to 8-1.

Sharpsville 85, Laurel 60

The Spartans dropped a matchup to the Blue Devils in the Laurel Holiday Tournament.

Laurel trailed 42-31 at the half.

Marcus Haswell tossed in a team-high 19 points for the Spartans (7-3) and Luke Barker was next with 15. Sam Haswell added 13.

Jackson Doyle registered 31 points for Sharpsville.

Ellwood City 73, Moniteau 67 (OT)

The Wolverines worked overtime to knock off Moniteau in the Mercer Holiday Tournament.

Ellwood City tied the game in overtime and captured the win in the extra period.

Alexander Roth poured in a game-high 30 points for the Wolverines. Steve Antuono was next with 12 tallies and Milo Sesti contributed 11.

SOUTH ALLEGHENY (55)

Digiorgio 0 0-0 0, A. Epps 9 4-5 27, Sloss 1 0-0 2, Kirkwood 3 1-2 10, B. Epps 5 2-2 12, Faulkner 2 0-1 4, Hynes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-10 55.

SHENANGO (61)

Colin McQuiston 7 4-8 21, Reis Watkins 4 3-6 11, Jason Kraner 5 2-4 12, Case Butchelle 1 0-0 3, Ryan Lenhart 3 0-0 8, Vinny Sibeto 2 0-0 6. Totals: 22 9-18 61.

S. ALLEGHENY   12  10  20  13 — 55

SHENANGO  14  14  17  16 —  61

3-point goals — South Allegheny 8 (A. Epps 5, Kirkwood 3), Shenango 8 (McQuiston 3, Sibeto 2, Lenhart 2, Butchelle 1).

JV score: No game.

MONITEAU (67)

McDeavitt 9 8-10 29, Neal 5 3-6 17, Tack 3 2-3 8, Pry 2 0-0 5, Mershner 0 0-0 0, Scriven 3 2-5 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Jenart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 15-24 67.

ELLWOOD CITY (73)

Steve Antuono 3 5-9 12, Milo Sesti 3 3-4 11, Alexander Roth 8 8-8 30, Ryan Gibbons 1 0-0 3, Nate Coonfare 2 2-2 6, Dan Ditri 2 0-0 5, Rody Polojac 2 0-0 6. Totals: 21 20-25 73.

MONITEAU  14  10  16  16 11 — 67

ELLWOOD CITY  5  13  19  17 19 — 73

3-point goals — Moniteau 8 (Neal 4, McDeavitt 3, Pry 1), Ellwood City 13 (Roth 6, Sesti 2, Polojac 2, Antuono 1, Gibbons 1, Ditri 1).

JV score: No game.

SHARPSVILLE (85)

Noah Flaherty 5 1-2 12, Ryan Ladjevich 2 4-4 9, Jackson Doyle 12 4-5 32, Zack Ramsey 0 0-0 0, James Thomas 3 0-0 6, Brayden Fry 5 1-3 12, Elijah Hurl 0 0-0 0, Fischer Kralko 0 0-0 0, Jadan Townsend 0 0-0 0, Collin Tronki 1 0-0 2, Mack Stauch 5 1-2 11. Totals: 33 11-16 85.

LAUREL (60)

Bobby Dicks 0 0-0 0, Sam Haswell 6 0-0 13, Luke Barker 6 2-3 15, Landon Smith 0 0-0 0, Laban Barker 0 0-0 0, Kobe DeRosa 1 0-0 2, Derreck Brest 3 0-0 6, Marcus Haswell 8 3-3 19, Dom Wade 1 1-2 3, Landin Esposito 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 6-8 60.

SHARPSVILLE  17  25  18  25 —  85

LAUREL  16  17  15  14 —  60

3-point goals — Sharpsville 8 (Doyle 4, Flaherty 1, Ladjevich 1, Fry 2), Laurel 2 (S. Haswell 1, Barker 1).

JV score: No game.

