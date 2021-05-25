WEST MIFFLIN — The Laurel High softball team is moving closer to a three-peat.
The two-time defending WPIAL Class 2A champions shut out Burgettstown 7-0 in the playoff quarterfinals on Monday at West Mifflin High. The Lady Spartans (15-1) take on Frazier (16-3) in the semifinals.
The Lady Commodores with a 4-1 win over Chartiers-Houston.
Winning pitcher Autumn Boyd struck out 19 while giving up two hits and one walk. She is 7-1.
“She was dialed in,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “I’ve never seen her throw like that, she was flinging it.
“There were no balls hit out of the infield so we didn’t have to play much defense. Their two hits were basically swinging bunts.”
The Lady Spartans had 11 hits.
Addie Deal was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Abbie Miles was 2 for three with a homer and one RBI and Boyd 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Grace Zeppelin and Frankie Duddy also had RBIs for Laurel.
The Lady Spartans scored one in the second, three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
“We’re playing well right now,” Duddy said.
Burgettstown ended its season at 11-8.
