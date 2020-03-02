FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Before Alex Bowman started looking for tattoo shops somewhere between Los Angeles and Phoenix, he celebrated a win that suggested even more permanent success ahead for the hard-working driver and his resurgent team.
Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, holding off Kyle and Kurt Busch at Fontana.
The win was the culmination of a tremendously encouraging weekend for Bowman, who has run 156 Cup races without extraordinary success.
He is in the final year of his contract with Hendrick Motorsports.
Pro golfIm rallies to capturePGA Honda Classic win
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sungjae Im started fast and finished stronger Sunday, winning the Honda Classic by one shot over Mackenzie Hughes for his first career PGA Tour victory.
The 21-year-old South Korean closed with a 4-under 66, getting up-and-down for par from a bunker on the par-5 18th.
Hughes (66) made a birdie putt of just outside 50 feet on the 17th hole to give himself a chance. He missed a 20-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. The last chance belonged to Tommy Fleetwood, who needed birdie on the 18th to catch Im. Fleetwood hit his second shot into the water and made bogey for a 71 to finish alone in third.
Im finished at 6-under 274, matching the second-highest score to win the Honda Classic since it moved to PGA National in 2007.
Valimaki outlastsStone in playoff
MUSCAT, Oman (AP) — Sami Valimaki of Finland made par on the third playoff hole to outlast Brandon Stone and win the Oman Open for his first European Tour title.
Valimaki and Stone both birdied the par-4 18th hole at Al Mouj Golf Club for a 2-under 70 to finish on 13-under 275, one shot ahead of Adrien Saddier (69).
Valimaki and Stone both made par the next two times they played the 18th in the playoff, and Valimaki won with a par on the third extra hole.
Valimaki won four times last year on the German-based Pro Golf Tour, and he earned his European Tour card through the qualifying tournament. He won in his sixth European Tour start.
