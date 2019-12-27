By Elton Hayes
DALLAS — Tyler Bowen knows he will direct the Penn State offense for just one game as offensive coordinator when the Nittany Lions face Memphis on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl.
Penn State coach James Franklin elevated Bowen, a tight ends coach, to offensive coordinator last week following the Dec. 9 departure of Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion University. Thursday morning, Penn State announced it hired former Minnesota Golden Gophers’ offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for the same position.
Although Bowen will lead the Nittany Lions’ offense for just one game, he still relishes the opportunity.
“I’m very appreciative of Coach Franklin for giving me the opportunity and for bringing me here,” Bowen said on Thursday. “I’ve known him all the way since I was a player at the University of Maryland when he was my offensive coordinator. So it means a lot.”
Bowen arrived at Penn State in 2014 — the same year as Franklin — as an offensive graduate assistant. He departed for Fordham University in 2015 and remained at the school for two seasons. Bowen was an assistant at Fordham under former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Bowen coached at his alma mater in 2017 and reunited with Franklin in Happy Valley in 2018.
The Helena, Georgia, native said he’s learned from the examples of Rahne and Moorhead, who is now the head coach at Mississippi State.
“Just how you build confidence in a unit,” Bowen said of Rahne’s and Moorhead’s influence. “I think both of those guys did a tremendous job of that. Obviously, confidence doesn’t come by accident – you don’t speak it into existence. But through our preparation and our process, just learning that preparation and process from both of those guys and continuing to carry it forward with our consistency and schedule has been important.”
Bowen not only has the full support of Franklin but also the position group he’s coached for the last two seasons. Penn State tight end Nick Bowers said his position coach’s promotion is a fitting reward and a testament of the job he’s done with the offense.
“I’m not surprised he got promoted for this job,” Bowers said. “Coach Bowen is one of those guys who knows the whole entire offense really well. He’s done a great job. He was pretty excited when he got the promotion for this opportunity, and we’re excited for him. He’s done a good job of just rallying us together after Coach Rahne left. We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play fast and we’re going to play aggressive. That’s his call style.”
Bowen said there hasn’t much been a deviation from his normal coaching duties since receiving the promotion. Other than adding scripting responsibilities to his list of tasks, he’s mostly stuck to the same game plan he’s followed through 12 games this season.
“We all have a part in the game plan; it’s a very collaborative effort,” said Bowen, who is also Penn State’s offensive recruiting coordinator. “I don’t feel like there’s more on my plate or anything like that, we’re just going forward with it. Obviously, taking a little bit more of a leadership role and a voice with the offense, but other than that, it’s the same collaborative effort we’ve had all year, and really since I’ve known Coach Franklin with the way he’s structured the staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.