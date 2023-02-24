The New Castle High boys basketball team had to battle the entire 32 minutes against Norwin on Friday to pull away with the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal win.
Isaiah Boice paced the top-seeded Red Hurricane (21-2) with 19 points to secure a 59-47 win over the eighth-seeded Knights at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“It feels great. It’s most likely my last home game; it feels great to win and not go home,” Boice said. “(Norwin’s) size is tough because we’re not a big team but we got out in fast breaks and we were going by people.”
New Castle will face fourth-seeded Mt. Lebanon in the Class 6A semifinals on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky, a Mercyhurst recruit, struck first in the game with 7:39 left in the first quarter. New Castle’s Da’Jaun Young responded with a bucket of his own and then Jonathan Anderson and Ralphie Blundo netted 3-pointers to seize a lead.
“You’ve got guys that have been playing for four years like Jonathan and Zay. To be able to play on this court one more time is pretty awesome for them. It was a great opportunity for them tonight,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I thought that Norwin played really well and we had to fight all night long to win this game.”
Young posted eight of his 12 points in the first quarter.
“I think Da’Jaun’s gotten better and better as the year went on,” Coach Blundo said. “He’s stepped up, made plays and he’s rebounding the basketball. I’m just proud of Da’Jaun because there was a bit of a gap where we wanted to get him to and he’s found his way and he’s really an outstanding basketball player.”
The size advantage was not in New Castle’s favor so the team opted to use its speed.
“I think that offensively we executed well at times,” Coach Blundo said. “We were at our best when we were able to spread the floor late, make them chase us a little bit and get Jonathan some opportunities to make some plays. I thought they defended well too and they didn’t make it easy for us at all all night long. Norwin played a heck of a game and we knew they would. We knew what it was. I’ve said all along that (Class) 6A is wide open and that’s an eight seed that gave us all we could handle tonight.”
New Castle’s defensive pressure and rebounding were the keys to victory.
“I think it was pretty good,” Coach Blundo said of the defensive execution and rebounding. “We didn’t miss a ton of assignments. Bilinsky is obviously really good and the shots he made, I thought, were heavily contested. That’s all we ask our guys is contest it, if the ball goes in it goes in, but let’s make sure we do it right.”
Norwin outshot New Castle, 10-5, in the second quarter. The ‘Canes entered halftime with a 23-18 lead.
“We got bit off the dribble twice late in the half. You try not to let that happen but it does happen sometimes,” Coach Blundo said. “One led to a layup and the second led to a weak side 3. We just needed to do a better job on the ball and I thought we did that in the second half.”
Boice’s best quarter came in the third after hitting three 3-pointers and a field goal.
“He’s here, man. He’s playing,” Coach Blundo said of Boice. “It’s great to see him play well for his team. But, from a personal perspective for him, he’s here playing in the playoffs when we thought maybe that wasn’t possible. It’s great to have him out there.”
With 2:12 left in the third quarter, Bilinsky tied the game at 33 and Norwin’s Ryan Edwards tied the game at 35 shortly after. Bilinsky led Norwin with 24 points.
New Castle’s Anderson took charge of the basketball and started attacking the net to tie the game at 35 and got the next three points. Anderson supplied 17 points for New Castle.
“I think once they tied it up we were obviously able to make a couple of plays,” Coach Blundo said. “Jonathan went on a 5-0 run by himself to give us a little bit of a gap. Of course, Norwin still didn’t go away. We still had to keep getting stops. We got enough and I think that was at the end of the day. We got enough, forced them into a couple bad shots late in the quarter and made enough plays. (There were) a couple of bad turnovers when we spread the floor, but we’ll do what we have to do to fix that stuff.”
New Castle entered the fourth quarter with a six-point lead. New Castle tacked on six more unanswered points at the beginning of the fourth before a bucket from Norwin.
With 24 seconds left in the game, coach Blundo took his starters out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.