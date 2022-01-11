The New Castle High boys basketball team took an early lead in the first half against Trinity on Tuesday.
Isaiah Boice put the final nail in the coffin during the third quarter. Boice would put on a 3-point shooting display to force the mercy rule.
The Red Hurricane coasted to a 79-51 WPIAL Section 2-5A victory over the Hillers.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo summarized the game a different way. “Fool’s gold.”
“Not great basketball by New Castle,” Blundo said. “I didn’t think we played well, I didn’t think we played with great purpose. I didn’t think we executed well. I think the ball went in and that’s fool’s gold sometimes.
“You got to play the game the right way and with great purpose to beat a really good basketball team. We got to be better moving forward.”
New Castle (3-0 section, 7-1 overall) started off with a slight lead against the Hillers ending the first quarter at 15-9.
Trinity tried to play a 2-3 zone on defense. The ‘Canes were able to overcome that strategy early on.
“Their zone was pretty much a base 2-3 zone and we were able to make shots from the perimeter which makes it less formidable,” Blundo said. “When the ball goes in, zones are less effective and the ball went in a bunch tonight.”
The ‘Canes improved on their lead against Trinity (0-2, 4-6) at halftime with a 17-point advantage.
Boice buried five 3-pointers to begin the mercy rule.
“I haven’t been shooting really good but it was good to hit a couple,” Boice said. “I’ve been in the gym a lot shooting for a lot of shots. We shoot 16 minutes after every practice, everyone.”
Boice noted he was happy to get the win, but there is still room for improvement.
“It wasn’t that good of a game,” Boice said. “We didn’t play to our full potential like Coach Blundo wanted us to.”
Three-pointers were a common theme at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House. New Castle made 14 shots from behind the arc.
Boice chipped in a total of 19 points for New Castle. Mike Wells and Mike Graham drained 17 and 15 points, respectively.
“It was good to see Isaiah get on a roll, he’s an awesome shooter,” Blundo said. “He hasn’t shot great up to this point, but he shot it good enough tonight for sure. It’s good to see Isaiah get on a roll.”
