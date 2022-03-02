Shooting.
That’s what junior Isaiah Boice brings to the New Castle High basketball team.
Boice netted 20 points in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs to grab an 85-52 victory over West Mifflin.
“It was just a good game,” Boice said. “I came out hot and my teammates keep telling me to score and do all this. I just filled up the points.”
In the next round of the playoffs, Boice would grab nine tallies in a pivotal third quarter against Shaler to help give New Castle a 20-point lead. The Red Hurricane would beat Shaler in the WPIAL 5A quarterfinals, 63-42.
“The teamwork is just amazing actually,” Boice said. “Putting up those points, it was just (New Castle) Coach (Ralph) Blundo and them telling me I can do it because I always have doubts but then I can do anything.”
“I think the great thing about those two games is that one game he has twenty and the next game he has nine yet he was outstanding in both because he’s been defending so well,” Blundo said. “He’s such a high-energy player. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t really need a break throughout the course of the game because he’s in outstanding shape and plays hard gun to gun.”
For his efforts, Boice was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A son of Simonae and Michael Boice, the six-foot guard has begun to shake off those doubts he has with practice.
“Just shooting a lot of more shots than I did at the beginning of season like in practice or on my own time,” Boice said about getting comfortable with his shooting ability. “My teammates telling me to keep shooting so I don’t get down on myself because when I get down I don’t make a lot of shots. I just try not to get down on myself. If I miss a shot, stay up, or do something that makes me not think about the missed shot like getting back on defense or something.”
Boice is one of seven juniors on the ‘Canes roster.
“It’s going to be good. We still have a whole other year together,” Boice said on the junior dynamic of New Castle. “We’ve been playing since the fifth grade all together. It’s going to be fun playing one last year with them.”
Boice has played basketball since the fourth grade.
“Isaiah has always been a great shooter,” Blundo said. “He just didn’t shoot great early in the year. We know the percentages don’t lie and eventually that’s all going to even out and it has.”
Boice says his strength that he brings to the table for New Castle is shooting. He also commented that he wants to improve his rebounding ability and continue to encourage his teammates.
Boice praised Blundo’s coaching ability.
“He’s great. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had,” Boice said. “Him pushing us in practices. Not even just yelling, I mean he yells but it’s to make us better. He loves us.”
Boice commented that one of his favorite parts about playing guard is being able to get past larger defenders.
The ‘Canes will head to the Petersen Events Center to defend their WPIAL 5A title against Laurel Highlands (24-0) at 9 p.m. Friday.
“He’ll guard one of the other teams best players, we know that,” Blundo said. “He’ll rebound the ball for us and he’ll get out in transition. He’s going to have to do everything and that’s what great players do and I really expect that from (Isaiah).”
“A lot of energy, encouragement, good defense, good shooting and just good offense,” Boice said on what he’ll bring to the championship matchup. “Stuff to help my team out.”
Boice plays baseball for New Castle as a pitcher, centerfielder and shortstop. He currently is undecided on colleges but is leaning toward playing baseball at the collegiate level.
“He’s finishing around the hoop, he’s getting out and finishing,” Blundo said. “I think he’s becoming an all around basketball player where maybe his first year or two here was about the perimeter. He’s expanding his game as he’s gotten older and we’re looking for continued growth in the next year.
“He’ll be a feature guy, obviously, and I think the key to his growth is his ability to really commit himself to the weight room. If he really, really commits hard to the weight room he’ll be one heck of a basketball player next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.