The Youngstown Blue Coats will hold a short-hole golf fundraiser, “Golf for the Homeless” on Saturday at Parto’s Golf Learning Center in Youngstown.
The Blue Coats work with the needy, homeless and veterans in northwestern Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio by providing warming items for winter protection, along with doing veterans’ stands in downtown New Castle.
Parto’s is located at 2231 Coitsville-Hubbard Road. Registration will be held from 8-8:45 a.m.
The fee is $15 per person and teams of two or four, as well as individuals, are accepted.
Sponsorships are available at four levels: bronze ($50-$99), silver ($100-$149); gold ($150-$199) and platinum ($200 and up).
All levels will have a sign at one hole and the sponsor’s name on the big banner, as well as mention on the Facebook page. Sponsors on the gold and platinum levels also will have a banner with their individual name at the course and on a hole, as well as the big banner and Facebook page.
For more information, contact Sue at (724) 866-5675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.