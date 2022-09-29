Upgrades to the Wilmington High School’s softball facility are coming.
In a 5-3 decision, the Wilmington school board approved quotes to install a set of bleachers for the softball field.
The bid for the construction is to not exceed $21,000, while the actual bleachers are to cost $33,444.50.
Varsity softball coach John Frank said he has spoken to many people, particularly fans from opposing teams, who wish to have bleachers, as there is no other place to sit, as they are often not aware they have to bring their own chairs to sit like Wilmington fans.
He also said because of this, there are no places for Americans with Disabilities Act seating, which he has received concerns about.
“We have a beautiful complex down there,” Frank said. “We need to utilize it as best we can.”
District director of finance and operations Joshua Latore said the bleachers will be able to sit between 25 to 30 people, and will be located at the top of the hill near the fence where the elementary school parking lot.
He said this was the only location that would allow the bleachers to be ADA compliant.
While school board member Kirstan Tervo noted the cost for the bleachers is high, she and Frank said there is a safety concern for existing seating options now. Frank said he has seen someone fall down the hill, which could come back to be a liability for the district.
They also said the baseball field has bleachers, so it is only fair for the softball team to have them as well.
Russo said the discussion regarding these bleachers has been ongoing for months through both the district buildings and grounds committee and the athletics committee, and said the bleachers should be installed in time for the upcoming spring season.
Board members who voted in favor were board President Vanessa Russo, Vice President Diana Caiazza, Nicole Cox, Joseph Kollar and Tervo, while Carol Harris, Julie Ochs and Kathryn Riley voted no. Board member Broc Johnson was absent from the meeting.
The trio who voted against said they would rather see the money be used for other improvements to the softball field. Ochs said she has talked to some Wilmington families who said they wouldn’t use the bleachers if they were installed.
In response, Frank said whenever Wilmington families travel to away games, they sit in the bleachers.
He also suggested that, in order to save money, and give experience to students, the district should have students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center make the bleachers, as they have built facilities in places such as Gaston Park and the dugouts at the field at George Washington Intermediate School in New Castle.
Facilities need to be addressed in future
Frank noted the dugout at the softball field is lower than the field, meaning whenever it rains, it “collects water,” causing flooding.
He said he would like to put a “pour pad” down in order to keep water from coming in.
He also said he would like to place rubbing padding on the top of the fencing at the field, in order to prevent the athletes from getting hurt.
“We’ll be in touch on those suggestions,” Meehan said.
Latore noted that the poles and lights are starting to fail at Greyhound Stadium, and will need to be addressed and likely replaced in the future.
He also said the turf field at Greyhound Stadium has around three years of usability left as well.
