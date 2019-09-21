The Bishop Canevin High football team will forfeit today’s scheduled game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“After consulting our athletic trainer and coaching staff, Bishop Canevin has made the difficult decision to forfeit this Saturday’s home football game with OLSH. Several of our players have been diagnosed with concussions and have not yet been cleared medically to resume participation. Additionally, in recent weeks, several other players have suffered injuries that have left their status for this week’s game in doubt. The attrition has placed our remaining roster in a potentially unsafe situation,” Bishop Canevin principal Michael Joyce said.
“The safety and well being of our student athletes is our primary concern and is a responsibility we take extremely seriously.
“While disappointing, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our student athletes. Our team is committed toward improving and the plan is to take the field next week versus Union and to compete in all our remaining contests.”
Bishop Canevin goes into this weekend 0-1 in the Big Seven Conference and 0-4 overall. OLSH is 2-1 and 3-1.
