Bill Nunn, key scout for Steelers, heads to Hall of Fame

This Thursday, April 15, 2004, photo shows Bill Nunn in Pittsburgh. For those who consider the Steel Curtain teams of the 1970s as the NFLâs all-time best, the name Bill Nunn needs to be remembered. And honored. That happens in Canton, Ohio, next week when Nunn enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021 as a contributor. (Peter Diana/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)