Terry E. Peffer, 57, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Chewton, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Born on Aug. 23, 1963, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Donald and Edith Craven Peffer. Survivors include two brothers, David Peffer of Chewton and Donal…