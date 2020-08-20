By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — The Big Ten doesn’t plan to relent from or modify its decision to postpone fall sports to the spring.
Despite mounting pressure from Big Ten student-athletes and their families, Commissioner Kevin Warren on Wednesday penned a letter titled, “An Open Letter to the Big Ten Community.”
The lengthy discourse further explained the conference’s decision.
“We understand the disappointment and questions surrounding the timing of our decision to postpone fall sports, especially in light of releasing a football schedule only six days prior to that decision,” read part of Warren’s letter. “From the beginning, we consistently communicated our commitment to cautiously proceed one day at a time with the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes at the center of our decision-making process.”
Warren attempted to answer the multitude of questions hurled at him and the league regarding the decision to postpone, rather than delay the fall sports season.
He pointed to growing coronavirus transmission rates and uncertainty from medical professionals as to what exactly programs and communities could do to lessen the spread within the appropriate time frame.
“As our teams were ramping up for more intense practices, many of our medical staffs did not think the interventions we had planned would be adequate to decrease the potential spread even with very regular testing,” Warren said in one bullet point. “As the general student body comes back to campus, spread to student-athletes could reintroduce infection into our athletics community.”
Warren also pointed to challenges surrounding the understanding of contract tracing, similar to what Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour alluded to during her press conference with journalists earlier this week.
“Concerns surrounding contact tracing still exist, including the inability to social distance in contact sports pursuant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” Warren wrote. “While risk mitigation processes (e.g., physical distancing, face coverings, proper hygiene, etc.) can be implemented across campus for the student body population, it became clear those processes could not be fully implemented in contact sports.”
The Big Ten’s Aug. 12 decision to postpone its fall sports season came just six days after the league signaled otherwise, as it released football schedules for its 14 teams. Much of the backlash Warren and the Big Ten have received centered on the league’s abrupt change of course.
“From the beginning, we consistently communicated our commitment to cautiously proceed one day at a time with the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes at the center of our decision-making process,” Warren wrote. “That is why we took simultaneous paths in releasing the football schedule, while also diligently monitoring the spread of the virus, testing, and medical concerns as student-athletes were transitioning to full-contact practice.”
Warren’s letter appears to confirm and uphold the conference’s decision to postpone, and for five Penn State teams (football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball), end the prospects of a reversal.
