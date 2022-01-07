New Castle High’s Michael Wells was told to go onto the court and dominate.
He did just that on Friday night.
The senior scored from inside and outside as the Red Hurricane started off fast in a 77-41 Section 2-5A boys basketball rout of visiting West Allegheny on Friday night at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
“Coach Blundo said at practice this week to walk out there and think and know you’re the best player on the court and outwork everyone on the court,” said Wells, who scored a game-high 23 points and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds. “I think that’s what I did. I walked out there with supreme confidence and just took over the game.”
With New Castle (2-0 section, 6-1 overall) up 16-8 in the waning seconds of the first quarter, Wells swished a 3-pointer to take an early 13-point lead. He then continued his hot streak in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in a variety of ways — two 3-pointers, a floater and a one-handed dunk as New Castle extended its lead to 37-18 at the half.
“His game has evolved so much where his ability to play around the hoop has improved tremendously,” Blundo said. “He’s a tough guard. He’s versatile and I like to think I’m smart enough to use him appropriately and get him the ball in opportunities to score the basketball.”
There was no letdown for ‘Canes out of the locker room as Wells, DaJean Young, Jonathon Anderson and Michael Graham all turned steals into converted layups to push the lead to 30 and institute the PIAA’s running-clock mercy rule. New Castle led, 58-27, after three quarters and stretched its lead to 40 when freshman Ralphie Blundo, the coach’s son, hit a deep 3-pointer.
Cahmari Perkins added 11 for the ‘Canes.
Ralph Blundo, however, pointed to mistakes the team made, adding “there was a lot wrong.”
“I have a veteran team, so the expectation of a veteran team is to play to the standard whether the score is 21-21 or 52-20,” he said. “We’re always working to get better. There’s only one way to do it and we believe it’s the right way. When we don’t, we’ll correct it and do it better the next time.”
Anderson, who scored a career-high 18 in the victory, thought the team set the town from the onset when it jumped out to a 6-0 lead. New Castle was playing just its third game in 19 days, but gave the team more practice time. Wells and Anderson agreed that extra practice time was an advantage.
“We’re an older, veteran team and we knew we would get it together,” Anderson said. “It took some time for us to get back into the groove of things especially coming off last year. Being able to have practice time and really focusing on us as a team helped us get back into the groove of things and get going into January.”
Scott Bilavus scored a team-high 15 points for the Indians (0-2, 5-5).
