In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, NFL player Jerome Bettis attends a football game in Ramat Hasharon, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis said Monday that the NFL had taken advantage of its players by not sharing with them all the information it had about the risk of concussions. After viewing an innovation expo in Jerusalem that included a presentation from ElMindA, an Israeli neuro-technology company that is helping the NFL diagnose concussions, Bettis said he was encouraged by the progress but still perplexed about how transparent the league has been over the years.